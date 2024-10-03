Houston Dynamo FC Defeat New England Revolution 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 2-1 victory versus the New England Revolution at Shell Energy Stadium this evening behind two world-class goals from forward Ezequiel Ponce and defender Erik Sviatchenko.

With tonight's result and two matches remaining this season, Houston tied their points total of 51 from last season. Houston clinched their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs last weekend, marking the first time Houston has qualified for the postseason in consecutive years since 2013.

As they push for a top four homefield advantage spot in the Western Conference, the Dynamo are now unbeaten in 15 of their last 18 matches, while finding the back of the net 32 times over that stretch.

Notably, midfielder Júnior Moreno made his debut with the Dynamo after entering the match in the 77th minute.

Ponce gave Houston the lead in the 50th minute with a right-footed screamer from outside of the box. The play was set up by midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla, who finished the night with two assists and five chances created, while the goal marked Ponce's fourth in seven games this season.

Carles Gil gave New England the equalizer from the penalty spot when midfielder Artur was deemed to have fouled him inside the box by midfielder Artur in the 53rd minute.

Houston found the match-winner in the 68th minute following a spectacular volley from Sviatchenko that marked his first-career MLS goal. Carrasquilla found the Danish international with a set piece delivery into the box where Sviatchenko controlled the ball with his chest and put his laces through it to find the back of the net. The play also marked Carrasquilla's seventh assist of the season, which is one shy of his career high with the Dynamo.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark was called into action in the 10th minute when a deflected delivery found Bobby Wood in front of goal, but the veteran shot stopper was well-positioned to get in the way to block the shot for his first of three saves on the night.

Defender Daniel Steres won a duel in the box and played a shot volley cross to midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk. The Polish player managed a volley shot of his own to force a diving save from goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

Ponce almost found the back of the net in the 48th minute with a powerful close range shot that found the diving hands of Ivacic.

Steres almost found the scoresheet in the 57th minute after freeing himself up with a quick stepover outside the box and putting up a shot that forced a save from Ivacic.

Clark stepped up again with a huge save in the 74th minute after blocking a right-footed strike from Gil with a diving save to his left.

Houston next travels to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Oct. 5, before returning home for a Decision Day matchup versus LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 19. Fans can purchase tickets via SeatGeek HERE.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (14-9-9, 51 pts.) 2-1 New England Revolution (9-18-4, 31 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 31

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 15,358

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 0 2 2

New England Revolution 0 1 1

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 4 (Coco Carrasquilla 6) 50'

NE: Carles Gil 7 (penalty kick) 54'

HOU: Erik Sviatchenko 1 (Coco Carrasquilla 7) 68'

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark (C); Franco Escobar (Ethan Bartlow 94'), Daniel Steres (Tate Schmitt 87'), Erik Sviatchenko, Micael, Artur; Amine Bassi (Ezequiel Ponce 46'), Latif Blessing (Junior Moreno 77'), Coco Carrasquilla; Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ibrahim Aliyu (McKinze Gaines 77')

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Sebastian Ferreira, Andrew Tarbell, Brooklyn Raines

Total shots: 22 (Sebastian Kowalczyk 5); Shots on goal: 8 (three players tied with 1); Fouls: 14 (Coco Carrasquilla and Daniel Steres tied with 3); Offside: 1 (Latif Blessing); Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 3

New England Revolution: Aljaz Ivacic; Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga (Tim Parker 84'), Brandon Bye, Peyton Miller (Nacho Gil 84'); Matthew Polster (Ian Harkes 78'), Carles Gil (C), Alhassan Yusuf, Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni 74'); Luca Langoni (Emmanuel Boateng (73'), Esmir Bajraktarevic

Unused substitutes: Nick Lima, Mark Anthony Kaye, Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell

Total shots: 17 (Alhassan Yusuf 4); Shots on goal: 4 (Carles Gil 2); Fouls: 14 (Peyton Miller and Brandon Bye tied with 3); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 6

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Daniel Steres (caution; foul) 7'

NE: Peyton Miller (caution; foul) 68'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; foul) 96'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Fotis Bazakos

Assistant : Jeremy Kieso

Assistant : Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official : Joe Dickerson

VAR: Ismail Elfath.

Weather: 78 degrees, clear skies

