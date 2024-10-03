D.C. United Win 4-3 against Nashville SC on the Road

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Nashville SC (8-15-9, 33 pts.) 3 v. 4 D.C. United (9-13-10, 37 pts.)

2024 MLS Regular Season

October 2, 2024 - GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tennessee

Player Notes

Defender Lucas Bartlett scored his first goal of the season in the 24th minute, assisted by Christian Benteke. Bartlett had five recoveries and four clearances.

Forward Christian Benteke scored his league leading 22nd goal of the season in the 76th minute. Benteke also recorded his seventh assist of the season and won 14 total duels.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani scored a brace in extra time with goals in the 94th and 97th minute. Pirani completed 100% of his dribbles and had a 92% passing accuracy.

Defender Aaron Herrera recorded his eighth assist of the season. Herrera also created five chances and had nine passes into the final third.

#NSHvDC

The Black-and-Red are 2-4-2 against Nashville SC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 1-3-0 record against Nashville SC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 5-6-5 on the road in 2024.

Nashville SC Lineup: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Teal Bunbury 80'), Patrick Yazbek, Alex Muyl (Josh Bauer 88'), Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga 88'), Sam Surridge

Unused Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Randall Leal, Dru Yearwood, Taylor Washington, Jonathan Perez, Julian Gaines

Head Coach: BJ Callaghan

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Lucas Bartlett, Matti Peltola (Cristian Dájome 67'), Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey, Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 75'), Martin Rodríguez (Boris Enow 67'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Gabirle Pirani 67'), Mateusz Klich, Christian Benteke, Dominique Badji (Pedro Santos 46')

Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Russell Canouse, Garrison Tubbs, Hayden Sargis

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.