Austin FC Earns Shutout Win over Portland Timbers
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Portland, OREGON - A goal in the first half from Dani Pereira, coupled with an excellent team defensive effort, led Austin FC to a 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers on Wednesday night at Providence Park. The shutout was Austin's eighth of the season and sixth on the road as the Verde & Black ended Portland's streak of 16 consecutive matches with at least one (1) goal.
Pereira opened the scoring near the end of a combative first half. His shot from outside the penalty area took a deflection on its way in, his fourth goal for the Club in all competitions.
On the other side of halftime, Brad Stuver made a crucial save with Oleksandr Svatok blocking Felipe Mora's follow-up shot. As the game wore on, the Verde & Black continued to successfully frustrate the Timbers' high-flying attack to pick up all three (3) points in the Pacific Northwest.
Goal-Scoring Summary
ATX (0-1) - Dani Pereira (unassisted) 42'
Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | October 2, 2024 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information Venue: Providence Park (Portland, OR) Weather: Partly Cloudy, 57 degrees Referee: Alexis Da Silva Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Nelson Assistant Referee 2: Jason White Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro VAR: Daniel Radford AVAR: Jonathan Johnson Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match Austin FC will play its 17th away match and 33rd match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against LA Galaxy on Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
