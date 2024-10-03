Red Bulls Defeat Toronto FC 4-1 at BMO Field

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls (11-7-14, 47 pts.) won against Toronto FC (11-18-4, 37 pts.) 4-1 at BMO Field.

New York opened the scoring in the 27th minute when midfielder Emil Forsberg converted the penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. His seventh goal of the season.

John Tolkin doubled the lead for the Red Bulls in the 48th minute when Lewis Morgan passed through two defenders into space on the left side where John Tolkin took a touch into the box and finished into the bottom right corner.

Toronto converts the penalty with a shot from Prince Owusu to the bottom right corner in the 66th minute.

New York Red Bulls scored their third goal in the match when midfielder Lewis Morgan converted the penalty with a left-footed shot.

New York's fourth goal of the match came in the 88th minute when Morgan passed through to Elias Manoel who finished into the bottom left corner.

Forsberg scored his seventh MLS goal of the season and first since May 29th against Charlotte FC. It was his second career MLS match that he recorded a goal and an assist in the same match.

Tolkins' second goal of the season and seventh of his MLS career.

Tolkin has scored seven MLS goals in his career tying Steve Jolley for second place in franchise history for most MLS goals scored by a defender.

Morgan scored his 13th goal of the season and the 34th of his MLS career. He tallied his fifth and sixth assists of the season and recorded his second career MLS multi-assist match.

Morgan moved into second place in franchise history for the most goals scored by a midfielder in a single season with 13.

Morgan became the 13th player in franchise history to record 20+ MLS goals and 10+ MLS assists for the club. Sixth midfielder in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Morgan passed John Wolyniec for eighth place in franchise history for most MLS goals scored by a player with 27 in his time as a Red Bull.

In three career matches at BMO field, Morgan has recorded six goal contributions, four goals, and two assists.

Manoel scored his eighth goal of the season and 13th MLS career goal. He has scored in back-to-back matches against Toronto FC.

Defender Sean Nealis made his 133rd MLS appearance for the club, which moves him into sole possession of fourth place in franchise history for most MLS appearances made by a defender passing Jeff Parke.

Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made his 126th MLS appearance and start, which passes Tony Meola for sole possession of second place in franchise history in games played and games started by a goalkeeper.

Coronel tied Tony Meola for second place in franchise history for wins by a goalkeeper with 48.

Coronel has passed Tony Meola for ninth place in franchise history for most minutes played by a player with 11,340.

Coronel recorded his sixth career victory over Toronto which is the most he has against a single MLS club.

Forsberg's first MLS start since June 8 against the New England Revolution.

Red Bulls extend their unbeaten streak against Toronto to twelve matches across all competitions. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in 5 straight matches at BMO field.

New York Red Bulls 4, Toronto FC 1

2024 MLS Regular Season Match 32

Wednesday - 7:30 p.m. ET

BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario

Box Score: TORvsRBNY 10-02-2024 | MLSsoccer.com

Scoring Summary:

NY - Emil Forsberg 7 (PK) 27'

NY - John Tolkin 2 (Lewis Morgan, Emil Forsberg) 27'

TOR - Prince Owusu 10 (PK) 66'

NY - Lewis Morgan 13 (PK) 69'

NY - Elias Manoel 8 (Lewis Morgan) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

NY - Ryan Meara (dissent) 23'

TOR - Jonathan Osorio (caution, foul) 30'

NY - Andres Reyes (caution, foul) 38'

TOR - Federico Bernardeschi (caution, foul) 43'

TOR - Federico Bernardeschi (foul, ejection) 75'

TOR - Kosi Thompson (caution, foul) 80'

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel, Noah Eile, Andres Reyes (Sean Nealis 57'), Dylan Nealis, John Tolkin, Peter Stroud (Dennis Gjengaar 81'), Lewis Morgan, Emil Forsberg © (Cameron Harper 62'), Ronald Donkor (Felipe Carballo 62'), Daniel Edelman, Dante Vanzeir (Elias Manoel 81')

Unused Subs: Julian Zakrzewski, Ryan Meara, Serge Ngoma, Aidan O'Connor

TOTAL SHOTS:10; SHOTS ON GOAL:8; FOULS:15; POSSESSION:47; CORNER KICKS:6, SAVES:2

Toronto FC: Sean Johnson, Kevin Long, Richie Laryea, Shane O'Neill, Raoul Petretta (Kosi Thompson 66') Tyrese Spicer (Matty Longstaff 46'), Deybi Flores (Alonso Coello 46'), Jonathan Osorio ©, Federico Bernardeschi, Derrick Etienne Jr., Deandre Kerr (Prince Owusu 58')

Unused Subs: Aime Mabika, Sigurd Rosted, Kobe Franklin, Brandon Servania, Luka Gavran

TOTAL SHOTS:14; SHOTS ON GOAL:3; FOULS:13; POSSESSION:53; CORNER KICKS:4; SAVES:4

Referee: Filip Dujic

Ast. Referee 1: Nick Uranga

Ast. Referee 2: Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Michael Venne

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Attendance:

