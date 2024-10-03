Red Bulls Defeat Toronto FC 4-1 at BMO Field
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
New York Red Bulls (11-7-14, 47 pts.) won against Toronto FC (11-18-4, 37 pts.) 4-1 at BMO Field.
New York opened the scoring in the 27th minute when midfielder Emil Forsberg converted the penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. His seventh goal of the season.
John Tolkin doubled the lead for the Red Bulls in the 48th minute when Lewis Morgan passed through two defenders into space on the left side where John Tolkin took a touch into the box and finished into the bottom right corner.
Toronto converts the penalty with a shot from Prince Owusu to the bottom right corner in the 66th minute.
New York Red Bulls scored their third goal in the match when midfielder Lewis Morgan converted the penalty with a left-footed shot.
New York's fourth goal of the match came in the 88th minute when Morgan passed through to Elias Manoel who finished into the bottom left corner.
Forsberg scored his seventh MLS goal of the season and first since May 29th against Charlotte FC. It was his second career MLS match that he recorded a goal and an assist in the same match.
Tolkins' second goal of the season and seventh of his MLS career.
Tolkin has scored seven MLS goals in his career tying Steve Jolley for second place in franchise history for most MLS goals scored by a defender.
Morgan scored his 13th goal of the season and the 34th of his MLS career. He tallied his fifth and sixth assists of the season and recorded his second career MLS multi-assist match.
Morgan moved into second place in franchise history for the most goals scored by a midfielder in a single season with 13.
Morgan became the 13th player in franchise history to record 20+ MLS goals and 10+ MLS assists for the club. Sixth midfielder in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Morgan passed John Wolyniec for eighth place in franchise history for most MLS goals scored by a player with 27 in his time as a Red Bull.
In three career matches at BMO field, Morgan has recorded six goal contributions, four goals, and two assists.
Manoel scored his eighth goal of the season and 13th MLS career goal. He has scored in back-to-back matches against Toronto FC.
Defender Sean Nealis made his 133rd MLS appearance for the club, which moves him into sole possession of fourth place in franchise history for most MLS appearances made by a defender passing Jeff Parke.
Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made his 126th MLS appearance and start, which passes Tony Meola for sole possession of second place in franchise history in games played and games started by a goalkeeper.
Coronel tied Tony Meola for second place in franchise history for wins by a goalkeeper with 48.
Coronel has passed Tony Meola for ninth place in franchise history for most minutes played by a player with 11,340.
Coronel recorded his sixth career victory over Toronto which is the most he has against a single MLS club.
Forsberg's first MLS start since June 8 against the New England Revolution.
Red Bulls extend their unbeaten streak against Toronto to twelve matches across all competitions. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in 5 straight matches at BMO field.
Following tonight's match, New York heads to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face off against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, October 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish and New York Red Bulls Radio in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.
New York Red Bulls 4, Toronto FC 1
2024 MLS Regular Season Match 32
Wednesday - 7:30 p.m. ET
BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
Box Score: TORvsRBNY 10-02-2024 | MLSsoccer.com
Scoring Summary:
NY - Emil Forsberg 7 (PK) 27'
NY - John Tolkin 2 (Lewis Morgan, Emil Forsberg) 27'
TOR - Prince Owusu 10 (PK) 66'
NY - Lewis Morgan 13 (PK) 69'
NY - Elias Manoel 8 (Lewis Morgan) 88'
Misconduct Summary:
NY - Ryan Meara (dissent) 23'
TOR - Jonathan Osorio (caution, foul) 30'
NY - Andres Reyes (caution, foul) 38'
TOR - Federico Bernardeschi (caution, foul) 43'
TOR - Federico Bernardeschi (foul, ejection) 75'
TOR - Kosi Thompson (caution, foul) 80'
New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel, Noah Eile, Andres Reyes (Sean Nealis 57'), Dylan Nealis, John Tolkin, Peter Stroud (Dennis Gjengaar 81'), Lewis Morgan, Emil Forsberg © (Cameron Harper 62'), Ronald Donkor (Felipe Carballo 62'), Daniel Edelman, Dante Vanzeir (Elias Manoel 81')
Unused Subs: Julian Zakrzewski, Ryan Meara, Serge Ngoma, Aidan O'Connor
TOTAL SHOTS:10; SHOTS ON GOAL:8; FOULS:15; POSSESSION:47; CORNER KICKS:6, SAVES:2
Toronto FC: Sean Johnson, Kevin Long, Richie Laryea, Shane O'Neill, Raoul Petretta (Kosi Thompson 66') Tyrese Spicer (Matty Longstaff 46'), Deybi Flores (Alonso Coello 46'), Jonathan Osorio ©, Federico Bernardeschi, Derrick Etienne Jr., Deandre Kerr (Prince Owusu 58')
Unused Subs: Aime Mabika, Sigurd Rosted, Kobe Franklin, Brandon Servania, Luka Gavran
TOTAL SHOTS:14; SHOTS ON GOAL:3; FOULS:13; POSSESSION:53; CORNER KICKS:4; SAVES:4
Referee: Filip Dujic
Ast. Referee 1: Nick Uranga
Ast. Referee 2: Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Michael Venne
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
Attendance:
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024
- LAFC Defeats St. Louis City 1-0 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Hernán López brace, Jeremy Ebobisse insurance goal power San Jose to victory - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Earns Pivotal 3-0 Western Conference Victory on the Road at Vancouver - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Austin FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Win over Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Connor Ronan Scores First Goal of Season, Rapids Fall to Top-Seeded LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Earns Shutout Win over Portland Timbers - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Edged 1-0 Versus LAFC at BMO Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Suffer 3-0 Loss to Seattle - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Clinches a Spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Columbus Crew on the Road, Clinch Historic First Supporters' Shield Title for the Club - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Fall to Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Win 4-3 against Nashville SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Martínez Lifts CF Montréal over Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-3 to Charlotte FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat New England Revolution 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Official Club Statement - FC Cincinnati
- Join the Celebration: Inter Miami to Present Historic Supporters' Shield on October 19 During Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bulls Defeat Toronto FC 4-1 at BMO Field - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- Red Bulls Defeat Toronto FC 4-1 at BMO Field
- New York Red Bulls Will Host Noche Latina against Atlanta United FC on September 21
- New York Red Bulls Sign North Plainfield, N.J. Native Serge Ngoma to New MLS Contract
- Red Bulls to Honor 9/11 Victims and Survivors During 12th Annual "11 DAYS OF SERVICE"Community Initiative
- New York Red Bulls Transfer Bento Estrela to Sporting Clube de Portugal