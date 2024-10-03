Join the Celebration: Inter Miami to Present Historic Supporters' Shield on October 19 During Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Florida Blue

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







After securing our first-ever Supporters' Shield, the award for the team with the best regular season record, with a thrilling victory over Columbus Crew on Wednesday night, it's time to celebrate with our incredible fans! Inter Miami CF invites you to join us on Saturday, Oct. 19, for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Florida Blue, at Chase Stadium, as we face New England Revolution. With Inter Miami qualified for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs, the team is ready to keep the momentum going as we wrap up the regular season and head into the postseason.

The first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium on Oct. 19 will receive a limited edition co-branded Inter Miami CF and Florida Blue bucket hat.

This historic achievement is dedicated to you, the passionate supporters who have fueled us all season. We'll be presenting the Shield to our fans before kickoff, recognizing your unwavering dedication to the Club.

Be sure to arrive early, bring your energy, and celebrate this unforgettable moment before the 6 p.m. ET kickoff.

