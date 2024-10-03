Hernán López Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Hernán López has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 36. The Quakes defeated FC Dallas 3-2 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park with López's two goals providing the difference.

San Jose struck first blood in the 14th minute when defender Bruno Wilson collected a loose ball and funneled it to forward Cristian Espinoza on the right wing, who found Hernán López at the edge of the box. The midfielder spun and unleashed a left-footed clinical finish to beat Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. With the game tied in the second half, the Black and Blue found the breakthrough in the 79th minute when Amahl Pellegrino's pass from the left wing fed López for his second goal of the night.

The Quakes complete their final homestand of the season on Saturday, Oct. 5, when they face Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 1050 AM (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 36)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (MIA), Josef Martínez (MTL), Karol Swiderski (CLT)

Midfielders: Riqui Puig (LA), Hernán López (SJ), Gabriel Pirani (DC), Albert Rusnák (SEA)

Defenders: John Tolkin (RBNY), Erik Sviatchenko (HOU), Mitja Ilenič (NYC)

Goalkeepers: Brad Stuver (ATX)

Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)

Bench: Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Pep Biel (CLT), Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Gabriel Pec (LA), Luis Muriel (ORL)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.