Hernán López Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Hernán López has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 36. The Quakes defeated FC Dallas 3-2 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park with López's two goals providing the difference.
San Jose struck first blood in the 14th minute when defender Bruno Wilson collected a loose ball and funneled it to forward Cristian Espinoza on the right wing, who found Hernán López at the edge of the box. The midfielder spun and unleashed a left-footed clinical finish to beat Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. With the game tied in the second half, the Black and Blue found the breakthrough in the 79th minute when Amahl Pellegrino's pass from the left wing fed López for his second goal of the night.
The Quakes complete their final homestand of the season on Saturday, Oct. 5, when they face Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 1050 AM (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 36)
Forwards: Lionel Messi (MIA), Josef Martínez (MTL), Karol Swiderski (CLT)
Midfielders: Riqui Puig (LA), Hernán López (SJ), Gabriel Pirani (DC), Albert Rusnák (SEA)
Defenders: John Tolkin (RBNY), Erik Sviatchenko (HOU), Mitja Ilenič (NYC)
Goalkeepers: Brad Stuver (ATX)
Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)
Bench: Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Pep Biel (CLT), Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Gabriel Pec (LA), Luis Muriel (ORL)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024
- Head Coach 'Tata' Martino and Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Forward Karol Swiderski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Hernán López Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Coco Carrasquilla and Erik Sviatchenko Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Earn Wins in Early Season Road Trip - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Need to Become a Team Again, Pat Noonan Says, to Return to Winning Ways - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 3, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Five Points: Mitja Scores - New York City FC
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC - Fan Appreciation - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Defeats St. Louis City 1-0 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Hernán López brace, Jeremy Ebobisse insurance goal power San Jose to victory - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Earns Pivotal 3-0 Western Conference Victory on the Road at Vancouver - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Austin FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Win over Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Connor Ronan Scores First Goal of Season, Rapids Fall to Top-Seeded LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Earns Shutout Win over Portland Timbers - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Edged 1-0 Versus LAFC at BMO Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Suffer 3-0 Loss to Seattle - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Clinches a Spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Columbus Crew on the Road, Clinch Historic First Supporters' Shield Title for the Club - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Fall to Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Win 4-3 against Nashville SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Martínez Lifts CF Montréal over Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-3 to Charlotte FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat New England Revolution 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Official Club Statement - FC Cincinnati
- Join the Celebration: Inter Miami to Present Historic Supporters' Shield on October 19 During Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bulls Defeat Toronto FC 4-1 at BMO Field - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Hernán López Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Hernán López brace, Jeremy Ebobisse insurance goal power San Jose to victory
- Montreal Pulls Away In Second Half After Scoreless First 45 Minutes
- PayPal Park Named One of Host Stadiums for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
- San Jose's Comeback Bid Falls Just Short; Quakes Travel to Canada to Face CF Montréal Next Saturday