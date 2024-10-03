Charlotte FC Forward Karol Swiderski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday with his first-half brace, helping secure the Club's position in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Midfielder Pep Biel's two assists also landed him a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench.
With yesterday's win, the Crown will host its first ever playoff match at Bank of America Stadium.
The Polish international opened the scoring in the eighth minute with beautiful build up play with Biel. As the first half was coming to a close, Swiderski added on to his tally with a header from a cross whipped in by defender Nathan Byrne.
Swiderski has netted three goals in the past two matches and five since returning to Charlotte FC after a loan spell with Hellas Verona in the Serie A.
Next up, The Crown will host its final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET against CF Montreal with hopes to secure a top seven seed, avoiding the Wildcard play-in match.
For the full MLS Team of the Matchday, please see below:
F: Lionel Messi (MIA), Josef Martinez (MTL), Karol Swiderski (CLT)
M: Riqui Puig (LA), Hernan Lopez (SJ), Gabriel Priani (DC), Albert Rusnak (SEA)
D: John Tolkin (RBNY), Erik Sviatchenko (HOU), Mitja Ilenic (NYC)
GK: Brad Stuver (ATX)
Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)
Bench: Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), Santiago Rodriguez (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Pep Biel (CLT), Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Gabriel Pec (LA), Luis Muriel (ORL)
