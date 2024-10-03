Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC - Fan Appreciation

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Saturday marks the final regular season game at TQL Stadium as FC Cincinnati host Orlando City SC. Kickoff on October 5 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Limited tickets remain for Saturday's game. Visit the ticket page at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets, or call 513-977-KICK, to learn more. Take a look at what to know ahead of Saturday night's match at TQL Stadium.

FAN APPRECIATION

Saturday is Fan Appreciation, with plenty of celebrations and activations leading up to kickoff to recognize the heartbeat of FC Cincinnati, the fans.

Plenty of fun happens at Washington Park Pre-Match at the Park, including player autographs and fan-focused activations and games. And inside TQL Stadium, fans will notice discounts on select souvenir items and plenty of other in-stadium activities. For more information, see below or visit fccincinnati.com/schedule/theme-nights/fan-appreciation.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fans may bring one unopened, factory-sealed bottle of water (up to 20 oz.) into the match.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK PRESENTED BY PROLINK

Join FC Cincinnati Pre-Match at the Park presented by Prolink at Washington Park. Fans of all ages can head over to Washington Park from 4-6:30 p.m. The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences including food trucks, drinks and activities.

Show off your FCC pride at our takeaway photobooth

Have some fun at all with all of our fan-focused activations:

Nine hole putt-putt

Inflatable axe throwing

Light speed arena

Soccer kick

Giant pong

Yard games

Gaming truck

AirBrush & Balloon Art

Player Autographs

Visit our sponsorship activation booths

Kroger

Tri-State Chevy

Frish's

Seat Geek

El Rancho Grande

A&A Landscaping and Lawncare

At 6:25 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants. In order to accommodate the size of the march, the inflatable slide, Snookerball and the airbrush and balloon artist will close down starting at 6:15 p.m.

Plazmatic will be performing pre-match on the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza.

PRE-MATCH PARTY AT RHINEGEIST

All fans are encouraged to head to the Pre-Match Party at Rhinegeist Brewery (1910 Elm St.) in Over-The-Rhine. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., fans are encouraged to join the fun in the fun with special activations and giveaways at Rhinegeist.

BEFORE THE MATCH

Join us in TQL Stadium before the first whistle for our pre-match rituals!

- Jam out to "Sounds of FCC's Supporters' Section" Playlist

- See winner of the Fan Appreciation Game Ball Delivery Sweepstakes present the game ball sponsored by TQL!

- Try samplings on the concourse with Cutwater and Hornitos

- All concession stands will have 50% off all souvenir items, including Popcorn Buckets, Soda Cups, and Das Boots

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

Visit here for an interactive map of TQL Stadium.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Fans will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

During halftime, we will recognize one of our players to receive the Humanitarian of the Year Award presented by P&G. And after the match, grab a FC Cincinnati Trunk Caddy presented by Kroger at the gate after the match while supplies last.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite Orange and Blue merchandise including the Canvas Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands. Fans can also look for the club's new merchandise truck - Orange and Blue Go - pre-match at Washington Park and around the region on non-game days for every fan's FC Cincinnati merchandise needs.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

Show your All for Cincy spirit by checking out the new novelty collection at the OTR Team Store and TQL Stadium Team Store! For all merchandise purchases during Fan Appreciation, fans can spend $50 and get a free "All For Cincy" Decal or Magnet or spend $100 and get a free "All For Cincy" Koozie or Pin. Show your pride in being an FC Cincinnati as we make our way to the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

FC CINCINNATI 50/50 RAFFLE

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, fans in Ohio can purchase 50/50 Raffle Tickets to support the FC Cincinnati Foundation. All tickets can be purchased online at FCCincinnati5050.com or on the official FC Cincinnati app.

The 50/50 Raffle will be benefitting the FC Cincinnati Foundation and help fund its key programs: Soccer Unites, Mini Soccer Pitch Builds, West End Pride, and Learning Is Cool as the Foundation works to improve the lives of children in our region through soccer.

Raffle Tickets are one for $10, 10 for $20, 50 for $50 and 200 for $100. No tickets are purchased in-person or with cash, and the raffle closes at the 75th minute of Saturday's game. The winning ticket will be announced post-match at FCCincinnati5050.com and on FCCF social media channels.

NEW IN 2024 FOOD AND BEVERAGE ITEMS

A look at the complete list of new 2024 TQL Stadium food and beverage partners:

Christian Moerlein Brewing - Craft Beer Partner (concourse grab & go near section 123)

Renowned for brewing beers that are effortlessly enjoyable, Christian Moerlein beers are brewed true to German standards, setting the drinker up for an experience that combines history, craftsmanship and exceptional flavor in every pour.

El Rancho Grande - Official Mexican Restaurant (concourse Concession Stand near section 131)

El Rancho Grande is a family owned and run business, with a menu offering an array of traditional Mexican specialties utilizing only the freshest ingredients.

Olipop - Official Prebiotic Drink (available for purchase in-stadium)

Olipop was formulated by CEO Ben Goodwin and a team of leading scientists to capture classic flavors, while providing the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics and other botanical ingredients to support digestive health.

bibigo - Korean Food Products (concourse concession stand near section 104)

bibigo products take 5,000 years of delicious cuisine and update it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. The brand lineup includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including Mandu, the brand's signature item.

Hornitos - Official Tequila (portable Margarita Bar located near section 105 and in First Financial Club)

Founded in Jalisco, Mexico in 1950, Hornitos tequila has a long and proud history of taking chances and forging new paths. With every shot of Hornitos Tequila, we toast to the spirit of taking chances and making bold moves. Come down to section 105 and enjoy one of Hornitos specialty margaritas at TQL Stadium.

Dark Horse Wine - Official Wine (available for purchase in-stadium)

Dark Horse is a true winemaker's wine, compelled and founded on a singular mission: to deliver the distinction and opulence of a high-end wine at a price that our friends could actually afford.

