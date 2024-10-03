Timbers Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Austin FC at Providence Park

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers struggled to find the back of the net as they fell 1-0 to Austin FC on Wednesday night at Providence Park. Portland will look to clinch a spot in the playoffs in its home finale against FC Dallas this Sunday, Oct. 6.

Playoff Push

With two matches left in the 2024 campaign, Portland is one of two teams fighting for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Portland (9th - 45pts) will secure a spot in the postseason with at least one point from its remaining two games or if Austin FC (10th - 39pts) fails to collect all six points in their last two matches. The Timbers will play its regular season home finale at Providence Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, hosting FC Dallas (11th - 37pts) at 4 p.m. (Pacific). Following the FIFA international break from Oct. 7 - Oct. 15, Portland will travel to face Seattle Sounders FC (3rd - 53pts) at Lumen Field for Decision Day (Oct. 19).

Goal-Scoring Plays

ATX - Daniel Pereira, 42nd minute: After winning the ball back in the final third, Daniel Pereira took a touch toward the top of the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed effort that deflected off a defender before looping into the left side of the goal.

Notes

The Timbers (12-11-9, 45pts) sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

With two matches left in the 2024 campaign, Portland is one of two teams fighting for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Portland will secure a spot in the postseason with at least one point from its remaining two games or if Austin FC (10th - 39pts) fails to collect all six points in their last two matches.

The Timbers will play its final home match of the 2024 campaign on Sunday, Oct. 6 against FC Dallas.

Tonight's result snapped Portland's 12-game unbeaten streak (10-0-2) at Providence Park across all competitions, dating back to May 15.

The Timbers were shut out at home for the first time this season.

Portland outshot Austin 26-7 overall and 10-1 on target.

Evander led the team in shots (8) and chances created (5).

Video Highlights

Highlights of the match can be downloaded.

Next Game

The Timbers will conclude their regular-season home slate against FC Dallas on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Providence Park. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (12-11-9, 45pts) vs. Austin FC (10-13-9, 39pts)

October 2, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Austin FC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

ATX: Pereira, 42

Misconduct Summary:

ATX: Pereira (caution), 22

ATX: Obrian (caution), 40

ATX: Stuver (caution), 90+7

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Bravo (Antony, 78), D K. Miller, D Zuparic, D Mosquera, M Ayala (Ikoba, 90+3), M Chara © (Williamson, 69), M Rodríguez, M Evander, M Moreno, F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D E. Miller, D Surman, D McGraw, D Araujo, M Paredes, F Loría

TOTAL SHOTS: 26 (Evander, 8); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Rodríguez, 4); FOULS: 13 (Moreno, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 9, SAVES: 0

ATX: GK Stuver ©, D Biro, D Svatok, D Cascante, D Gallagher, M Pereira (Ring, 83), M Valencia, M Obrian (Wolff, 83), M Driussi, M Bukari (Jimenez, 65), F Rubio (Zardes, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cleveland, D Hines-Ike, D Hedges, D Kolmanic, F Finlay

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Driussi, Rubio, 2) SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Pereira, 1); FOULS: 16 (Valencia, Obrian, Driussi, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 10

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Matthew Nelson, Jason White

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 22,461

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.