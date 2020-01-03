Wallin's Hat Trick Paces Mariners to 5-3 Win over IceMen

PORTLAND, ME - Terrance Wallin netted a hat trick to lead the Maine Mariners to a 5-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at Cross Insurance Arena Friday night.

Maine grabbed the game's first goal at 12:12 of the opening period. Following a potential breakaway opportunity broken up by Dajon Mingo, the Mariners reclaimed possession of the puck and delivered a pass to the high slot to Terrance Wallin. Wallin snapped a shot into the corner of the net past goaltender Adam Carlson for the goal.

The Mariners early lead did not last long as the Icemen evened the score just over a minute later. Craig Martin skated into the zone to the top of the right-wing circle and ripped a shot high into the net that sent the water bottle flying. Martin's third of the season tied the game at 1-1.

Jacksonville came out buzzing out of the first break, earning the first six shots on goal of the second period. Defenseman Luke Shiplo hurled a shot from the point that beat a screened Connor LaCouvee to put the Icemen out int front 2-1.

Less than a minute later, Wallin netted his second goal of the game to even the game back up at two.

Later in the period, Jacksonville reclaimed the lead when Pierre-Luc Mercier delivered a shot from the left wing boards that was tipped and redirected into the net by newcomer Adam Dauda to put the score 3-2.

The turning point in the contest came with three seconds remaining in the middle frame while Maine was in the midst of their second power play. Sean Day ripped a shot from the point that hit off of two Icemen players in the slot and clipped into the net past Carlson to tie the game at three.

The Mariners carried the momentum off the late goal into the third, racing out to a 12-0 shots on goal advantage in the period. Following a barrage of shots at the Icemen net, Wallin picked up a rebound and shoved into the net on the backside to secure the hat trick. Moments later, Ty Ronning added another marker to pull the Mariners ahead 5-3.

Nearly a minute later, it appeared as if Jacksonville pulled within one on a shot that banked off the goaltender's skate and into the net. It was initially ruled a goal, but was sent for video review. After two separate lengthy reviews, it was finally determined no-goal.

The Icemen attempted to fight back for the remainder of the third, but were unable to re-claim the momentum back in the game and went on to fall by the final score of 5-3.

