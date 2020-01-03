Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies Forward Tim McGauley has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December.
McGauley had 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 12 games, leading the Grizzlies to a 9-1-2 record.
He had a hat trick at Rapid City on December 6th. On December 17th at Wichita McGauley broke single game franchise records for assists (6) and points (7). He factored into all 4 Grizzlies goals in a 4-1 win at Kansas City on December 20th with 2 goals and 2 assists. He also had a 3 assist game vs Tulsa on December 27th.
McGauley and teammate Griffen Molino each were a +22 for the month. That was the best plus-minus single month total by a forward in the decade of the 2010s.
For the season, McGauley has 37 points (12g, 25a). Those 25 helpers are tied for second in the league and his 37 points are third best. He leads the league in plus-minus at +30.
McGauley played a key role in the successful month but Ty Lewis and Griffen Molino deserve mention for their outstanding December's as well. Lewis led the league with 11 goals in the month and Molino had a 23 point month with 8 goals and 15 assists.
He is the first Grizzly to win Player of the Month honors since Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully won Co-Players of the Month in November 2018.
Grizzlies homestand continues with a 3 game weekend series against the Rapid City Rush. Friday and Saturday night has a 7 pm face-off. Friday night is Knock Your Socks Off presented by Ford, a sock drive. Saturday is Ladies Night. Sunday's 1 pm start features a postgame skate with the team. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center box office or utahgrizzlies.com .
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies Forward Tim McGauley
|
Utah Grizzlies Forward Tim McGauley
|
Utah Grizzlies Forward Tim McGauley (right)
|
Utah Grizzlies Forward Tim McGauley
