Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award

January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy scores against the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy scores against the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that forward Tyler Sheehy, has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Player of the Month.

Tyler Sheehy had a big month of December for Allen, with 28 points (10 goals and 18 assists). The rookie forward before being called up by Minnesota (NHL), and assigned to Iowa (AHL), had 43 points in 31 games this season for Allen. During the month of December, he had a team-high 12-game point streak. He was assigned to Allen from Iowa in October.

The resident of Burnsville, Minnesota, played four years at the University of Minnesota. During the 2016-2017 season, he had 53 points in 38 games (20 goals and 33 assists).

The Americans continue their 4-game homestand tonight at 7:05 pm against the Kansas City Mavericks. Allen faces Wichita on Saturday night at 7:05 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.