Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals and AHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced the signing of forward Brady Fleurent Friday. In addition, defenseman Tom Parisi has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Fleurent, 25, is in his rookie professional season out of the University of New England and has appeared in 22 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears while scoring 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

The Biddeford, Maine native began his pro career late last year by signing with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators. He suited up for six games with the Glads and registered three points with one goal and two assists.

Fleurent, who measures 5-foot-9 and 175 lbs., had a standout career during his four collegiate seasons at UNE, tallying 181 points in 110 games on 60 goals and 121 assists. Last year as a senior captain, Fleurent racked up 48 points (13g, 35a) in 30 games which were tied for second-most in all of NCAA Division III.

He was also named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Player of the Year three times as a member of the Nor'easters and finished as the statistical champion of DIII in 2016-17 and 2017-18 with 53 and 51 points respectively. In 2016-17, Fleurent was a finalist for the Sid Watson Award which is given to the Division III Player of the Year.

Parisi joins Belleville for the second time this season, previously suiting up for two games with the club after agreeing to a PTO on Nov. 12. During his first stint with the AHL club, Parisi recorded two assists.

The 26-year-old blueliner has appeared in 23 games with South Carolina this season, totaling 16 points with five goals and 11 assists as well as a +12 rating. The Commack, N.Y. native is also third among defenders with 87 shots on goal.

South Carolina is home for three games this weekend beginning Friday against the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m.

