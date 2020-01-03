Mavs Complete Two-Game Sweep of First Place Allen with 4-2 Win

ALLEN, Tx. - The Kansas City Mavericks (16-16-2-0, 34 points) defeated the first place Allen Americans for the second consecutive game Friday night at Allen Event Center by a final score of 4-2. Rookie forward Bryan Lemos had two goals and an assist and Mavs goaltender Tyler Parsons set a Mavericks season high for saves in a game, stopping 46 of 48 shots by the Americans.

First Period

-The Mavericks struck first at 2:50 of the first period on a power play goal by defenseman Terrance Amorosa (3). David Dziurzynski and Bryan Lemos assisted on the goal.

-Allen tied the game on a goal by Alex Guptill at 11:07. Josh Breton and Kayle Doetzel assisted on the goal.

-Kansas City regained the lead on a goal by Lemos (7) at the 13:05 mark. David Dziurzynski and Ryan Van Stralen were given assists on the goal.

-Allen tied it on a power play goal by former Maverick Jared VanWormer (16) at 16:23 of the opening frame. Guptill and Breton assisted on the goal.

-Allen dominated the shot count in the period, 17-8.

Second Period

-Kansas City defenseman Zach Osburn (7) gave the Mavs a 3-2 lead at 4:13 of the second period. Loren Ulett and Tad Kozun assisted on the goal.

-Both teams tied in shots in the period, 13-13.

Third Period

-Lemos netted his second goal of the game at the 2:44 mark of the third. Van Stralen and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal.

Notes & Streaks

-Bryan Lemos now has back-to-back multipoint games.

-David Dziurzynski had three assists in the game.

-Parsons had 46 saves on 48 shots, the most saves by a KC goaltender in a game this season.

-The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and five-for-six on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks continue their road trip next weekend with another pair of Mountain Division games against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center Friday and Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday. Faceoff for both games will be 7:05 p.m.

