Mavs Complete Two-Game Sweep of First Place Allen with 4-2 Win
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
ALLEN, Tx. - The Kansas City Mavericks (16-16-2-0, 34 points) defeated the first place Allen Americans for the second consecutive game Friday night at Allen Event Center by a final score of 4-2. Rookie forward Bryan Lemos had two goals and an assist and Mavs goaltender Tyler Parsons set a Mavericks season high for saves in a game, stopping 46 of 48 shots by the Americans.
First Period
-The Mavericks struck first at 2:50 of the first period on a power play goal by defenseman Terrance Amorosa (3). David Dziurzynski and Bryan Lemos assisted on the goal.
-Allen tied the game on a goal by Alex Guptill at 11:07. Josh Breton and Kayle Doetzel assisted on the goal.
-Kansas City regained the lead on a goal by Lemos (7) at the 13:05 mark. David Dziurzynski and Ryan Van Stralen were given assists on the goal.
-Allen tied it on a power play goal by former Maverick Jared VanWormer (16) at 16:23 of the opening frame. Guptill and Breton assisted on the goal.
-Allen dominated the shot count in the period, 17-8.
Second Period
-Kansas City defenseman Zach Osburn (7) gave the Mavs a 3-2 lead at 4:13 of the second period. Loren Ulett and Tad Kozun assisted on the goal.
-Both teams tied in shots in the period, 13-13.
Third Period
-Lemos netted his second goal of the game at the 2:44 mark of the third. Van Stralen and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal.
Notes & Streaks
-Bryan Lemos now has back-to-back multipoint games.
-David Dziurzynski had three assists in the game.
-Parsons had 46 saves on 48 shots, the most saves by a KC goaltender in a game this season.
-The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and five-for-six on the penalty kill.
The Mavericks continue their road trip next weekend with another pair of Mountain Division games against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center Friday and Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday. Faceoff for both games will be 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020
- Walleye Rout K-Wings to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Drop Third Straight Home Game - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Teddys Fly But 'Clones Fall in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Oilers in First Game of New Year - Idaho Steelheads
- Wallin's Hat Trick Paces Mariners to 5-3 Win over IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Run into Fort Wayne Buzzsaw Falling 5-2 - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Complete Two-Game Sweep of First Place Allen with 4-2 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Iacopelli Picks up a Pair of Points in Loss at Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wallin's Hat Trick Leads Mariners over Jacksonville - Maine Mariners
- D'Orio Shuts the Door in Thrilling 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Show Stopper: McCollum's Shutout Snaps Stingrays Point Streak at 16 - Florida Everblades
- Florida Ends Rays' Streak in Shutout by McCollum - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop to Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Have 2020 Vision in 4-1 Win at Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Estephan Scores in OT, Growlers 3-2 Win over the Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Popugaev's Late Goal Earns Thunder a Point in St. John's - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward Anthony Nellis Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan - Maine Mariners
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Shuffle Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Martin Ouellette Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Add More Hart to Their Lineup - Maine Mariners
- Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Host Railers and Mitchell Signs PTO - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Complete Two-Game Sweep of First Place Allen with 4-2 Win
- Mavs Kick off 2020 with 5-3 Win over ECHL's Best
- Mavs End Decade with Electrifying OT Win over Rival Wichita in Front of Record Crowd
- Mavericks Set Franchise Attendance Record on New Year's Eve
- Parsons Takes Home Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors