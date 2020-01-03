Teddys Fly But 'Clones Fall in Overtime

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-6-0) fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1 in overtime, on Friday night, the opener of their annual Throwback Weekend. Forward Brady Vail scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who have now dropped three of their last four games.

After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead after the opening period on a goal from Forward Cam Brown , Cincinnati tied the game with 3:51 left in the second when Vail snapped in a shot from the right side to tie the game, 1-1, and cause the teddy bears to rain down onto Heritage Bank Center ice.

The 1-1 tie held up throughout the remainder of regulation, and in overtime, Wheeling netted the game-winner while on the power play when Brown potted his second of the game to lift the Nailers to a 2-1 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Nailers, 35-18, on the night, including 16-4 in the first period, and 11-5 in the second. Goaltender Michael Houser stopped 18 shots in the loss. The Cyclones and Wheeling wrap up their weekend series on Saturday night at 7:35pm ET.

