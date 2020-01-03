Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Allen Americans' forward Tyler Sheehy is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Sheehy scored 10 goals and added 17 assists for 27 points in 14 games, helping the Americans to a 9-2-4 record during the month.

The 24-year-old posted at least one point in 13 of his 14 December games, including 11-multi-point games. Sheehy had a trio of three-point games during the month, tallying a goal and two assists on Dec. 6 at Idaho and Dec. 14 at Adirondack and dishing out three assists on Dec. 15 at Brampton.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Iowa, Sheehy leads the ECHL with 27 assists and 42 points while his 15 goals are second among first-year players.

Prior to turning pro, Sheehy recorded 149 points (56g-93a) in 149 career games at the University of Minnesota and had 104 points (39g-65a) in 118 career games in the United States Hockey League with Youngstown, Waterloo and the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

Runners Up: Clint Windsor, Orlando (5-1-0, 1.73 GAA, .946 save pct.) and Logan Thompson,âSouth Carolina (5-0-1, 1.70 GAA, .945 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Alan Lyszczarczyk (Fort Wayne), Anthony Nellis (Idaho), Dylan McLaughlin (Indy), Joseph Duszak (Newfoundland), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Toledo) and Christopher Brown (Wheeling).

