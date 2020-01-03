Forward Anthony Nellis Recalled by Texas Stars
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Forward Anthony Nellis has been recalled by the Texas Stars from the Idaho Steelheads, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.
Nellis, 25, appeared in 33 games with the Steelheads this season, boasting 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points with one shorthanded goal, three game-winning goals and a plus-three rating. The Breakeyville, Que. native leads the Steelheads in game-winning goals and sits second in goals, and netted the team's first hat-trick in three seasons during his last game on Dec. 31, 2019 in Allen. Two of his three game-winners came in overtime, and he also owns four multi-point games. Since making his ECHL debut with the Fort Wayne Komets last season, Nellis has tallied 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points through 43 games, and this will be his first recall to the AHL.
The 6-foot, 185-pound forward signed a contract with AHL Texas during the off-season following his four-year career at Lake Superior State University, where he totaled 91 points (40-51-91) through 148 games. During his senior season, he was named WCHA Third Team All-Star selection and ranked second in scoring (15-18-33) en route to a nomination for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award. He sat in the top-four on the team in scoring during all four seasons of collegiate play.
The Steelheads open the New Year tonight at 6:20 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers to begin a three-in-three set.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
