Americans Drop Third Straight Home Game
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped their third straight home game, falling to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night by a score of 4-2 in front of 3,525 at Allen Event Center.
Allen tied the game on two occasions, but were unable to get the lead at any point in the game, despite putting up 48 shots on net.
"We played a better game tonight than last night, but ran into a good goalie," said Americans forward Alex Guptill. "We let some points slip away the last couple nights. We'll start with Wichita tomorrow and get things fixed. We can't look back."
Guptill had a goal and an assist in the loss. Jared VanWormer scored his 16th of the season to tie Gabe Gagne for the team lead. Andrew Shortridge made his first start for Allen, since being assigned to the Americans by San Jose this week. Nick Boka made his first start since his upper-body injury in mid-December.
The Americans continue their homestand tomorrow night at 7:05 pm against the Wichita Thunder. You can buy tickets online or call 972-912-1000.
Three Stars:
1. KC - B. Lemos
2. KC - T. Parsons
3. ALN - A. Guptill
TOMMY DANIELS VICE PRESIDENT of Broadcasting and Communications
ALLEN AMERICANS HOCKEY CLUB | 200 E STACY RD | ALLEN, TX 75002
O:972-912-1026| C: 469-387-7118 | EMAIL: TOMMY@ALLENAMERICANS.COM
2013 & 2014 CHL Champions. 2015 & 2016 ECHL Kelly Cup Champions
ECHL Affiliate of the NHL Minnesota Wild & AHL Iowa Wild
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020
- Walleye Rout K-Wings to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Drop Third Straight Home Game - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Teddys Fly But 'Clones Fall in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Oilers in First Game of New Year - Idaho Steelheads
- Wallin's Hat Trick Paces Mariners to 5-3 Win over IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Run into Fort Wayne Buzzsaw Falling 5-2 - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Complete Two-Game Sweep of First Place Allen with 4-2 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Iacopelli Picks up a Pair of Points in Loss at Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wallin's Hat Trick Leads Mariners over Jacksonville - Maine Mariners
- D'Orio Shuts the Door in Thrilling 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Show Stopper: McCollum's Shutout Snaps Stingrays Point Streak at 16 - Florida Everblades
- Florida Ends Rays' Streak in Shutout by McCollum - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop to Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Have 2020 Vision in 4-1 Win at Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Estephan Scores in OT, Growlers 3-2 Win over the Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Popugaev's Late Goal Earns Thunder a Point in St. John's - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward Anthony Nellis Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan - Maine Mariners
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Shuffle Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Martin Ouellette Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Add More Hart to Their Lineup - Maine Mariners
- Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Host Railers and Mitchell Signs PTO - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Drop Third Straight Home Game
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night
- Americans Face KC Tonight for the First of Two
- Allen Americans Earn a Point as 2019 Comes to a Close