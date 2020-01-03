Americans Drop Third Straight Home Game

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped their third straight home game, falling to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night by a score of 4-2 in front of 3,525 at Allen Event Center.

Allen tied the game on two occasions, but were unable to get the lead at any point in the game, despite putting up 48 shots on net.

"We played a better game tonight than last night, but ran into a good goalie," said Americans forward Alex Guptill. "We let some points slip away the last couple nights. We'll start with Wichita tomorrow and get things fixed. We can't look back."

Guptill had a goal and an assist in the loss. Jared VanWormer scored his 16th of the season to tie Gabe Gagne for the team lead. Andrew Shortridge made his first start for Allen, since being assigned to the Americans by San Jose this week. Nick Boka made his first start since his upper-body injury in mid-December.

The Americans continue their homestand tomorrow night at 7:05 pm against the Wichita Thunder. You can buy tickets online or call 972-912-1000.

Three Stars:

1. KC - B. Lemos

2. KC - T. Parsons

3. ALN - A. Guptill

