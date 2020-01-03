Popugaev's Late Goal Earns Thunder a Point in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Nikita Popugaev tied the game late in the third period as the Thunder battled back to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night.

Newfoundland got out to a hot start, scoring two goals in a span of just 55 seconds. Justin Brazeau (4:22) and Aaron Luchuk (5:17) got the home team out to a 2-0 advantage.

Adirondack responded on the powerplay with just 17 seconds left in the first period. Casey Pierro-Zabotel re-directed the Alex Tonge shot past Growlers' netminder Parker Gahagen for his 17th of the season. Jake Linhart picked up the secondary assist.

After some great goaltending between the Thunder's Eamon McAdam and Gahagen, the game headed into the third period still 2-1.

With just 5:47 left in the third, Blake Thompson took a wrist shot from the left circle that was tipped in front by Nikita Popugaev for his fourth of the season, tying the game at two.

The Thunder held to the Growlers to just one shot in the third period as the game went to overtime. 2:03 into the extra session, Giorgio Estephan's individual effort drove him to the net and he went forehand-backhand past McAdam for the game-winner.

Adirondack finished 1-for-3 on the powerplay and killed off both Newfoundland man-advantage chances. The Thunder outshot the Growlers 33-19.

The Thunder continue their weekend series with the Growlers. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30pm ET tomorrow night.

