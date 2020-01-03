Popugaev's Late Goal Earns Thunder a Point in St. John's
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Nikita Popugaev tied the game late in the third period as the Thunder battled back to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night.
Newfoundland got out to a hot start, scoring two goals in a span of just 55 seconds. Justin Brazeau (4:22) and Aaron Luchuk (5:17) got the home team out to a 2-0 advantage.
Adirondack responded on the powerplay with just 17 seconds left in the first period. Casey Pierro-Zabotel re-directed the Alex Tonge shot past Growlers' netminder Parker Gahagen for his 17th of the season. Jake Linhart picked up the secondary assist.
After some great goaltending between the Thunder's Eamon McAdam and Gahagen, the game headed into the third period still 2-1.
With just 5:47 left in the third, Blake Thompson took a wrist shot from the left circle that was tipped in front by Nikita Popugaev for his fourth of the season, tying the game at two.
The Thunder held to the Growlers to just one shot in the third period as the game went to overtime. 2:03 into the extra session, Giorgio Estephan's individual effort drove him to the net and he went forehand-backhand past McAdam for the game-winner.
Adirondack finished 1-for-3 on the powerplay and killed off both Newfoundland man-advantage chances. The Thunder outshot the Growlers 33-19.
Up Next
The Thunder continue their weekend series with the Growlers. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30pm ET tomorrow night.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020
- Show Stopper: McCollum's Shutout Snaps Stingrays Point Streak at 16 - Florida Everblades
- Florida Ends Rays' Streak in Shutout by McCollum - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop to Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Have 2020 Vision in 4-1 Win at Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Estephan Scores in OT, Growlers 3-2 Win over the Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Popugaev's Late Goal Earns Thunder a Point in St. John's - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward Anthony Nellis Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan - Maine Mariners
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Shuffle Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Martin Ouellette Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Add More Hart to Their Lineup - Maine Mariners
- Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Host Railers and Mitchell Signs PTO - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.