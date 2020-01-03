Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night

Allen Americans goaltender Dereck Baribeau against the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen Americans goaltender Dereck Baribeau against the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped the first of two games against Kansas City, with a 5-3 loss on Thursday night at Allen Event Center.

CJ Eick did it at both ends of the ice for Kansas City, scoring two goals and leading them in shots on net with six, along with several blocked shots. The Americans never led on Thursday night. Allen tied the game on two different occasions, but Kansas City had an answer each time. The Americans were outscored 3-2 in the final period, despite outshooting Kansas City 18 to 9.

"We weren't good enough tonight, said Americans forward Gabe Gagne. "We gave them too many odd-man chances and they made us pay. We can't look at their record. Kansas City is a hard-working team, and tonight they outworked us."

The Americans committed only one penalty on Thursday night and that was a roughing minor to Cole Fraser in the second period. Allen was 0 for 3 on the power play, while Kansas City was without an opportunity.

Alex Guptill (13), Gabe Gagne (16) and Corey Durocher scored the goals for Allen. Dereck Baribeau got the start and took the loss for the Americans stopping 29 of 34 shots he faced.

The Allen Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks again on Friday night at 7:05 pm. Buy tickets online or call 972-912-1000. The Americans have dropped two straight home games.

Three Stars:

1. KC - C. Eick

2. KC - B. Lemos

3. KC - R. Carzo

