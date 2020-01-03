Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears along with their partners at Coors Light have announced that local fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a one-of-a-kind experience as an honorary Solar Bears player for a day.
Fans will receive an ECHL player salary for one day, attend morning skate with the Solar Bears, four Gold Seat tickets to a Solar Bears home game from March 20-April 5, watch warmups from the bench, participate in a ceremonial pre-game puck drop and a custom Solar Bears jersey.
Fans can complete an entry form for the contest at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coorslight until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. Fans must be 21 years of age or older in order to enter. For complete contest rules, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coorslight.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears return home to face the Brampton Beast on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can use their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card to score two free tickets to the game. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.
