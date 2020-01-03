Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee

January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Capping off a busy day of roster moves for the Mariners, defenseman Scott Savage was recalled to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. It is Savage's second recall to Milwaukee this season, the team with which he is under contract.

A defenseman from San Clemente, CA, Savage signed an AHL contract with Milwaukee last spring, after playing 19 games on loan with the Admirals in 2018-19. An alternate captain for the second straight season, Savage has appeared in 21 games for Maine, with no goals and seven assists - two of which game in the team's last game - a 5-3 loss in Reading on New Year's Eve. Savage has been a pro since the end of the 2016-17 season when he signed with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. He began his ECHL career with the Jacksonville IceMen in 2017-18, and had his best offensive season, with seven goals and 18 assists in 50 games. Savage had 14 points in 23 games for Maine last season before his AHL deal.

This is Savage's second call up to Milwaukee in 2019-20. He played one game upon recall on November 21st and was reassigned to the Mariners on November 25th.

The Mariners are home tonight and tomorrow, playing their first ever games against Savage's former team, the Jacksonville IceMen. Tonight is a 1-2-3 Friday, featuring $1 Aquafina water, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. It's also Bath Savings night, with puck dropping at 7:15 PM. Saturday is "Hockey Day in Maine" featuring a doubleheader that begins with the University of Maine men's hockey team hosting the University of Nebraska-Omaha at noon. The Mariners and Jacksonville follow with a game at 6 PM. Hockey Day in Maine packages are available at MarinersOfMaine.com which include discounted tickets to both games plus special Hockey Day in Maine collectibles. It's also "Witchcraft and Wizardry Night."

Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.