ECHL Transactions - January 3

January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 3, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Andrew D'Agostini, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nick Boka, D activated from Injured Reserve

Brampton:

Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Brady Vail, F returned from loan to Rochester

Florida:

Add Cody Sol, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Fort Wayne:

Add Brady Shaw, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Will Petschenig, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve

Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Idaho:

Add Spencer Naas, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Matthew VanVoorhis, D activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Brian Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dillan Fox, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Scott Savage, D recalled by Milwaukee

Norfolk:

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from reserve

Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa

Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Dane Birks, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Reading:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dylan Zink, D activated from reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jack Nevins, F added to active roster (traded from Florida

Delete Jake Randolph, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wheeling:

Add Graham Knott, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Alex D'Orio, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brendan Smith, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Smith, D retired from ECHL

Worcester:

Add Kyle Thomas, F returned from loan to San Diego

Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F placed on reserve

Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Add Alec Marsh, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/2]

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport [1/2]

Add Ben Thomson, F assigned by Bridgeport [1/2]

Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve [1/2]

Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve [1/2]

