ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 3, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Andrew D'Agostini, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nick Boka, D activated from Injured Reserve
Brampton:
Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Brady Vail, F returned from loan to Rochester
Florida:
Add Cody Sol, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Fort Wayne:
Add Brady Shaw, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Will Petschenig, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve
Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)
Idaho:
Add Spencer Naas, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Matthew VanVoorhis, D activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Brian Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dillan Fox, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Scott Savage, D recalled by Milwaukee
Norfolk:
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from reserve
Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa
Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Dane Birks, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Reading:
Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dylan Zink, D activated from reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jack Nevins, F added to active roster (traded from Florida
Delete Jake Randolph, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wheeling:
Add Graham Knott, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Alex D'Orio, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brendan Smith, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Smith, D retired from ECHL
Worcester:
Add Kyle Thomas, F returned from loan to San Diego
Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F placed on reserve
Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Add Alec Marsh, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/2]
Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport [1/2]
Add Ben Thomson, F assigned by Bridgeport [1/2]
Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve [1/2]
Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve [1/2]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan - Maine Mariners
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Shuffle Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Martin Ouellette Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Add More Hart to Their Lineup - Maine Mariners
- Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Host Railers and Mitchell Signs PTO - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.