Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Sosunov, 21, has split his second season of professional hockey between Orlando and Syracuse, collecting 11 penalty minutes in 10 combined games.
Sosunov was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears return home to face the Brampton Beast on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can use their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card to score two free tickets to the game. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020
- Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan - Maine Mariners
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Shuffle Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Martin Ouellette Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Add More Hart to Their Lineup - Maine Mariners
- Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Host Railers and Mitchell Signs PTO - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.