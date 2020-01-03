Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Sosunov, 21, has split his second season of professional hockey between Orlando and Syracuse, collecting 11 penalty minutes in 10 combined games.

Sosunov was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

