Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers

January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned forward Graham Knott from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

Knott, 22, was acquired by the Penguins in an NHL trade earlier this season, as Joseph Cramarossa was sent to the Chicago Blackhawks. Graham was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and spent the first two full seasons of his pro career with Chicago's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. The Etobicoke, Ontario native notched nine points in 70 points as a rookie, then improved by tallying 13 points in 56 games during his second campaign. Knott began this season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel, racking up nine points in 13 games, before appearing in three scoreless contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Graham Knott and the Wheeling Nailers will visit the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday and Saturday, with both games starting at 7:35. The Nailers will then return home on Sunday at 4:05 to face the Toledo Walleye. Following that game, the even-numbered players will be on the ice skating with the fans. After that, the next Big Six Promotional Night is Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on January 11th, when Wheeling battles the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05. Holiday Packages are currently available as well. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.