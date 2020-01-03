Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits utilized a second-period flourish and cemented the two-game sweep over the Norfolk Admirals. Greenville picked up its second win in a row with a 5-3 victory on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Mason Baptista led the offensive charge in the second period that changed the course of the game.

A gaffe by the Norfolk defense led to the goal that gave the Swamp Rabbits the lead. Baptista and Matt Marcinew charged through the struggling defense, and began a two-on-none break. The two players played catch with the hot potato, and Baptista stashed the puck home for his first of the night.

His second of the night came on the power play. Adam Rockwood ferried the puck towards the net from the point, and a tip from the high slot changed the puck's trajectory past Roman Durny to extend the lead to 3-1 halfway through regulation.

Baptista further helped his team's cause by setting up the eventual backbreaking goal leading into the third period. While driving the net down the wing, he muscled the puck to the net, and the play was finished on the rebound by Jake Horton.

Norfolk attempted to rally with goals from Josh Holmstrom and Ryan Salkeld, but Nathan Perkovich's empty-net goal proved to put the game too far out of reach.

Both teams traded goals in the opening period. Michael Pelech got the scoring started for Greenville, the third time they have opened the scoring in as many games, with a power play tip. Mike Monfredo shot the puck from the top of the umbrella, and Pelech tipped the puck at the last second to give Greenville the opening salvo.

The Admirals responded in unique fashion. Charlie O'Connor was sent on a breakaway, and as Brien Diffley got back defensively, slashed him en route to the net, causing the penalty shot call. O'Connor's deke to the backhand over Jeremy Helvig's blocker was successful, and led to a tie score after 20 minutes.

Helvig made 32 saves in the win, and gave him wins in two of the last three games he has started.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits finish up the weekend with the Florida Everblades on Sunday. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

