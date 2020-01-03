Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits utilized a second-period flourish and cemented the two-game sweep over the Norfolk Admirals. Greenville picked up its second win in a row with a 5-3 victory on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Mason Baptista led the offensive charge in the second period that changed the course of the game.
A gaffe by the Norfolk defense led to the goal that gave the Swamp Rabbits the lead. Baptista and Matt Marcinew charged through the struggling defense, and began a two-on-none break. The two players played catch with the hot potato, and Baptista stashed the puck home for his first of the night.
His second of the night came on the power play. Adam Rockwood ferried the puck towards the net from the point, and a tip from the high slot changed the puck's trajectory past Roman Durny to extend the lead to 3-1 halfway through regulation.
Baptista further helped his team's cause by setting up the eventual backbreaking goal leading into the third period. While driving the net down the wing, he muscled the puck to the net, and the play was finished on the rebound by Jake Horton.
Norfolk attempted to rally with goals from Josh Holmstrom and Ryan Salkeld, but Nathan Perkovich's empty-net goal proved to put the game too far out of reach.
Both teams traded goals in the opening period. Michael Pelech got the scoring started for Greenville, the third time they have opened the scoring in as many games, with a power play tip. Mike Monfredo shot the puck from the top of the umbrella, and Pelech tipped the puck at the last second to give Greenville the opening salvo.
The Admirals responded in unique fashion. Charlie O'Connor was sent on a breakaway, and as Brien Diffley got back defensively, slashed him en route to the net, causing the penalty shot call. O'Connor's deke to the backhand over Jeremy Helvig's blocker was successful, and led to a tie score after 20 minutes.
Helvig made 32 saves in the win, and gave him wins in two of the last three games he has started.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits finish up the weekend with the Florida Everblades on Sunday. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020
- Walleye Rout K-Wings to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Drop Third Straight Home Game - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Teddys Fly But 'Clones Fall in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Oilers in First Game of New Year - Idaho Steelheads
- Wallin's Hat Trick Paces Mariners to 5-3 Win over IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Run into Fort Wayne Buzzsaw Falling 5-2 - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Complete Two-Game Sweep of First Place Allen with 4-2 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Iacopelli Picks up a Pair of Points in Loss at Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wallin's Hat Trick Leads Mariners over Jacksonville - Maine Mariners
- D'Orio Shuts the Door in Thrilling 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Show Stopper: McCollum's Shutout Snaps Stingrays Point Streak at 16 - Florida Everblades
- Florida Ends Rays' Streak in Shutout by McCollum - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop to Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Have 2020 Vision in 4-1 Win at Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Estephan Scores in OT, Growlers 3-2 Win over the Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Popugaev's Late Goal Earns Thunder a Point in St. John's - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward Anthony Nellis Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan - Maine Mariners
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Shuffle Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Martin Ouellette Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Add More Hart to Their Lineup - Maine Mariners
- Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Host Railers and Mitchell Signs PTO - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals
- Bednard Earns First Pro Shutout as 'Bits Beat Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Run out of Time on New Year's Eve
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Gladiators Slip by Swamp Rabbits