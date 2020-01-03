Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Tim McGauley of the Utah Grizzlies has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for December.

McGauley scored 10 goals, added 15 assists and was a +22 inâDecember, helping the Grizzlies to a 9-1-2 record during the month.

The 24-year-old picked up at least one point in 10 of his 12 games, and had six multi-point games. Included in that was a seven-point performance (1g-6a) on Dec. 17 at Wichita when he became the 18th player in ECHLâhistory to notch at least six assists in a game. McGauley had four points (2g-2a) on Dec. 20 at Kansas City, three goals on Dec. 6 at Rapid City and three assists on Dec. 27 against Tulsa.

Under an AmericanâHockey League contract with Colorado, McGauley leads the ECHL with a +30 rating and is tied for second with 37 points (12g-25a) in 26 games with the Grizzlies this season.

A native of Wilcox, Saskatchewan, McGauley has recorded 118 points (43g-75a) in 152 career ECHL games with Utah and South Carolina and added 11 points (2g-9a) in 40 career American Hockey League games with Colorado and Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, McGauley tallied 259 points (102g-157a) in 276 career games in the WesternâHockey League with Saskatoon and Brandon.

Runners Up: Tyler Sheehy, Allen (14 gp, 10g, 17a, 27 pts.), Michael Brodzinski, Orlando (13 gp, 3g, 14a, 17 pts.) and Shane Berschbach, Toledo (13 gp, 8g, 12a, 20 pts).

Also Nominated: Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), A.J. White (Idaho), Spencer Watson (Indy), Kyle Blaney (Kalamazoo), Giorgio Estephan (Newfoundland), Dan DeSalvo (South Carolina) and Christopher Brown (Wheeling).

