Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3RD & SATURDAY, JANUARY 4TH (7 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (22-10-0-0, 44 PTS) vs. Adirondack Thunder (13-15-3-5, 34 PTS)

WATCH: ECHL TV, Rogers TV (Saturday)

LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers kick off the 2020 portion of their schedule with a two-game weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. The Growlers and Thunder have squared off three times so far this season, with the Growlers winning all three.

LAST GAME

Zach O'Brien scored just 24 seconds into overtime as the Newfoundland Growlers clawed back to score three unanswered goals en route to a 4-3 victory over the Worcester Railers on New Year's Eve at Mile One Centre. Marcus Power, Justin Brazeau and Colt Conrad also scored for the Growlers in the win. Drew Callin had a pair of goals for the Railers. Angus Redmond made 25 saves and improved to 6-0 on the season, while Evan Buitenhuis made 32 saves in a third-star performance for Worcester.

TRANSACTIONS

Jan. 2: D Michael Kapla re-assigned to Newfoundland by Toronto (AHL); F Reid Jackman traded to Atlanta for future considerations

TEAM LEADERS

Newfoundland

G: Scott Pooley (16)

A: Giorgio Estephan (24)

PTS: Giorgio Estephan (26)

PIM: Matt Bradley (40)

+/-: Scott Pooley (+13)

WINS: Maksim Zhukov (10)

Adirondack

G: Casey Pierro-Zabotel (16)

A: James Henry (17)

PTS: Matt Salhany, Robbie Payne (25)

PIM: Gabriel Verpaelst (64)

+-: Aza Nazarian (+8)

WINS: Eamon McAdam (7)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers have won 12 straight games at Mile One Centre

Scott Pooley is on a 14-game point streak

Aaron Luchuk has recorded an assist in five straight games

Adirondack

The Thunder have allowed an Eastern Conference high 128 goals

Casey Pierro-Zabotel has a goal in three straight games

Robbie Payne has four points in the last two games

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

December 18th, 2019 - 5-3 Newfoundland Growlers

Marcus Power led the way with a pair of goals as the Newfoundland Growlers embarked for their Holiday break on a high note striking the Adirondack Thunder 5-3 at Mile One Centre. Scott Pooley, Justin Brazeau and Mac Hollowell also scored for the Growlers. Parker Gahagen made 22 saves to record his third win of the season, while former Growler Eamon McAdam made 23 saves in the loss for the Thunder. Grand Falls-Winsor native A.J. Whiffen served as the Thunder's backup goaltender.

