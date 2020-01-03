Fuel Run into Fort Wayne Buzzsaw Falling 5-2

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fort Wayne came out with three goals in the opening period and would add two more in the second stanza, holding on to a 5-2 win over the Fuel on Friday night.

Fort Wayne was the first team to get on the board on Saturday, capitalizing on an early man-advantage. Brycen Martin got loose on the side boards and fed Brett McKenzie, who would stuff the puck past Fuel goaltender Charles Williams. Taking advantage of a second Indy penalty Fort Wayne's Brett McKenzie potted his second of ghe game, deflecting a shot from Brycen Martin. Tripling the lead for the Komets, Setphen Baylis got loose in the slot and fired a wrist shot past a screened Williams.

The Komets put their fourth goal on Indy when Brady Shaw walked out from the side boards and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Charles Williams. Taking a 5-0 lead, Fort Wayne's Chase Stewart stole the puck from a Fuel defenseman and rifled it past Charles Williams.

Opening the final period on the power play, Spencer Watson fired a wrist shot through the fivehole of Fort Wayne goaltender Patrick Munson. Watson doubled the Fuel goal total, firing a slapshot from the face off dot on the power play but it would be too little too late for Indy as they fell 5-2 on Friday night.

