Fuel Run into Fort Wayne Buzzsaw Falling 5-2
January 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fort Wayne came out with three goals in the opening period and would add two more in the second stanza, holding on to a 5-2 win over the Fuel on Friday night.
Fort Wayne was the first team to get on the board on Saturday, capitalizing on an early man-advantage. Brycen Martin got loose on the side boards and fed Brett McKenzie, who would stuff the puck past Fuel goaltender Charles Williams. Taking advantage of a second Indy penalty Fort Wayne's Brett McKenzie potted his second of ghe game, deflecting a shot from Brycen Martin. Tripling the lead for the Komets, Setphen Baylis got loose in the slot and fired a wrist shot past a screened Williams.
The Komets put their fourth goal on Indy when Brady Shaw walked out from the side boards and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Charles Williams. Taking a 5-0 lead, Fort Wayne's Chase Stewart stole the puck from a Fuel defenseman and rifled it past Charles Williams.
Opening the final period on the power play, Spencer Watson fired a wrist shot through the fivehole of Fort Wayne goaltender Patrick Munson. Watson doubled the Fuel goal total, firing a slapshot from the face off dot on the power play but it would be too little too late for Indy as they fell 5-2 on Friday night.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2020
- Walleye Rout K-Wings to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Drop Third Straight Home Game - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Teddys Fly But 'Clones Fall in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Oilers in First Game of New Year - Idaho Steelheads
- Wallin's Hat Trick Paces Mariners to 5-3 Win over IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Run into Fort Wayne Buzzsaw Falling 5-2 - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Complete Two-Game Sweep of First Place Allen with 4-2 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Iacopelli Picks up a Pair of Points in Loss at Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wallin's Hat Trick Leads Mariners over Jacksonville - Maine Mariners
- D'Orio Shuts the Door in Thrilling 2-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Show Stopper: McCollum's Shutout Snaps Stingrays Point Streak at 16 - Florida Everblades
- Florida Ends Rays' Streak in Shutout by McCollum - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop to Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Have 2020 Vision in 4-1 Win at Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Estephan Scores in OT, Growlers 3-2 Win over the Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Popugaev's Late Goal Earns Thunder a Point in St. John's - Adirondack Thunder
- Forward Anthony Nellis Recalled by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Scott Savage Recalled to AHL Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Utah's McGauley Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan - Maine Mariners
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Shuffle Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Ouellette Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Martin Ouellette Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears, Coors Light Announce Honorary Player for a Day Contest - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tyler Sheehy Wins Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Sheehy Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Brady Fleurent - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Add More Hart to Their Lineup - Maine Mariners
- Penguins Reassign Knott to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Host Railers and Mitchell Signs PTO - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 3 vs. Adirondack Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Drop the First of Two against Kansas City, with a 5-3 Loss on Thursday Night - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.