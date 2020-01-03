Dillan Fox Returns from AHL Loan

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners forward Dillan Fox has been returned on loan from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, and will be in the lineup tonight as the Mariners host the Jacksonville IceMen at 7:15 PM. Fox was summoned to the AHL for the first time in his career on December 28th and appeared in two games for the Hartford Wolf Pack - Maine's AHL affiliate.

A 28-year-old forward from Hummelstown, PA, Fox was playing for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL last season when the Mariners signed him exactly one year ago. Since his arrival in Maine, Fox has been among the Mariners leading scorers, with 28 goals and 22 assists in 64 games. This season, Fox has 12 goals and 12 assists, putting him second on the team in points and goals.

Fox played his college hockey at SUNY Plattsburgh, NCAA Division III. His first ECHL opportunity came with the Reading Royals in 2017-18 - ten games plus one playoff contest. He spent parts of for seasons in the SPHL with the Mississippi RiverKings and Roanoke.

