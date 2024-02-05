Walleye Players to Skate at the Ribbon on Wednesday, February 7.

Toledo, OH - It's your chance to skate with current Walleye players at The Ribbon at Glass City Metropark! Join us on Wednesday, February 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. as select Walleye players will skate with fans on Toledo's new outdoor ice skating trail. Admission to skate The Ribbon is $10 and it includes rental skates if needed. Advanced reservations are highly recommended at www.metroparkstoledo.com/theribbon. There is no admission required to visit The Ribbon and Market Hall and participate in the meet and greet with the Walleye players. Reservations are only required to skate on The Ribbon.

Participating Walleye players are TBD.

Address: 1505 Front Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605

More info on The Ribbon: www.metroparkstoledo.com/theribbon

