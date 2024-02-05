K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo with Pts in 2-Of-3, 'Pink Ice' on Saturday

K-Wings continue to keep pace in Central, and the organization was named host of the ECHL's midwinter classic in 2025.

OVERALL RECORD: 21-18-3-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play one game at home and two games on the road this week. Kalamazoo visits Iowa on Wednesday and Toledo on Friday before returning home to host Toledo for Pink Ice, presented by Bronson, on Saturday at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-1-0 (1-2, 2-3 F/OT, 4-2).

Kalamazoo opened the week Friday by hosting Iowa for the team's annual Black Heritage Celebration game. Iowa opened the scoring midway through the second but Kalamazoo battled back with an Erik Bradford equalizer late. Unfortunately, Iowa notched the game-winner with 1:52 left in regulation to take it, 2-1.

The K-Wings spent Saturday celebrating 'Hockey for Her' at Wings Event Center with another game versus the Heartlanders. WMU Alum Josh Passolt scored two goals and the Kalamazoo penalty kill unit extended its scoreless streak to conceding seven straight in a 3-2 K-Wings overtime loss. 15 of the 29 all-time meetings between Kalamazoo and Iowa to this point were decided by just one goal.

Kalamazoo closed the week with its first trip to Fort Wayne in 2023-24. Collin Adams (2a), Derek Daschke (1g-1a), David Keefer (2g), Connor Walters (2a) each recorded multi-points while goaltender Hunter Vorva (7-6-0-0) made 37 saves to shut down Fort Wayne and notch a 4-2 victory. The win was also Joel Martin's 50th as head coach.

The K-Wings defense starts the week Top-5 in the ECHL in Penalty Kill (No. 4, 84%) & Goals Against (No. 5, 2.83).

Kalamazoo was named host of the 2025 Warrior Hockey/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game, presented by Discover Kalamazoo & FireKeepers Casino Hotel on Friday. The event is set to take place Jan. 17-18, 2025.

The 2024-25 season marks the 50th Anniversary Season for the K-Wings and the 15th season in the ECHL for the fourth-oldest minor league professional hockey franchise.

The week of events takes the place of next season's All-Star game and includes the induction of the 17th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 17, and the Hockey Heritage Game at Wings Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 18. Other featured events during the weekend include the Stanley Cup© and exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame on display both days, as well as Fan Fest and a K-Wings 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday.

Join the K-Wings for Pink Ice, presented by Bronson, on Feb. 10 and catch the month's hottest deal with the Stick it to Cancer Ticket package! Get (4) four tickets to the game and (4) silicone bracelets with 10% of the package cost donated to Bronson Health Foundation for just $49. Click HERE to secure your package now!

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play one game this week at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings close the week on Saturday by hosting Toledo for Pink Ice at Wings Event Center, presented by Bronson.It's time for the 24th annual Pink Ice game, presented by Bronson. And, whether you're honoring our Breast Cancer survivors or making it a Valentine's Day to remember, Pink Ice creates a traditional Kalamazoo memory that'll last a lifetime. This game is about honoring our breast cancer survivors, so join us to celebrate them with a special pregame ceremony!

'Wizards, Wands and Wings' Night on Feb. 17, presented by Infused Wellness is only a few short weeks away! Plus, Wings Event Center is turning into a quidditch pitch during the 1st intermission with the first 1,000 fans receiving a limited edition K-Wings Wand. There'll be a Specialty Jersey auction immediately following the game as well. Kalamazoo has also put together a steal of a deal with the 'Wizards, Wands and Wings Ticket Package! Click HERE for more details!

RESULTS

Friday, Feb. 2 - Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (20-18-2-0) battled to erase a one-goal deficit in the third period but could not overcome a late Iowa goal and fell to the Heartlanders (17-19-5-1) at Wings Event Center on Friday, 2-1. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (6-6-0-0), the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week, remained in solid form with 27 saves on 29 shots against. The Kalamazoo native has conceded two goals or fewer in each of his last five starts. Iowa opened the scoring at the 12:28 mark of the second period. Erik Bradford (15) tied the game 1-1 at the 14:21 mark of the third with the deflection of a Derek Daschke (10) crossing pass into the blue paint. Iowa scored the game-winner with 1:52 left in regulation. Kalamazoo finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 32-29.

Saturday, Feb. 3 - Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 3 F/OT (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (20-18-3-0) continued its strong penalty kill and received two goals from Josh Passolt but fell in overtime to the Iowa Heartlanders (18-19-5-1) at Wings Event Center on Saturday, 3-2. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-12-2-0) made 31 saves while the Kalamazoo penalty kill unit held its opponent off the scoresheet for a seventh-straight game (24-for-24). Josh Passolt (14) opened the scoring at the 13:18 mark of the first period with a power play tap-in from right of the crease. Iowa responded with a goal of its own at the 18:38 mark and added another at 19:07. Kalamazoo pulled even at the 6:35 mark of the second when Passolt (15) secured his team-best fifth multi-goal game of the year with a top-shelf snipe from the left circle. The Heartlanders scored the game-winner 2:21 into overtime with an extra attacker on the ice due to a delayed penalty call. The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 34-30.

Sunday, Feb. 4 - Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 2 (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (21-18-3-0) used four multi-point efforts, outstanding penalty killing, and team-first hockey to defeat the Fort Wayne Komets (23-18-1-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, 4-2. In a game that came down to special teams execution, the K-Wings held their opponent scoreless on the power play (3-for-3) for the eighth straight game (27-for-27) and scored the game-winner with the man advantage (1-for-4). Kalamazoo refused to be intimidated by Fort Wayne's physicality in the first period and answered on the scoreboard the rest of the way. Luke Morgan (3) opened the scoring at the 4:30 mark of the second with a tap-in from left of the crease. Fort Wayne responded with a goal of its own 62 seconds later. Kalamazoo took a 2-1 lead at the 12:41 mark when David Keefer (12) tucked home the slot rebound of a Derek Daschke (11) blast from the right point. Fort Wayne again tied the game at the 14:54 mark. Daschke (9) scored the game-winner at the 16:16 mark with a laser from the high slot on the power play. Keefer (13) provided insurance with a hustle play down the right side, through multiple defenders, capped by a wraparound finish around the left post at the 15:16 mark of the third. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (7-6-0-0) backstopped a strong defensive effort with 37 saves on 39 shots faced. The victory is also Joel Martin's 50th as Head Coach.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Feb. 7 - Kalamazoo at Iowa, 6:35 p.m. CST - Xtream Arena (Coralville, IA)

Friday, Feb. 9 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m. EST - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Saturday, Feb. 10 - Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Jan. 29: Defenseman Chad Nychuk was recalled from loan by Abbotsford (AHL)

Feb. 4: Rookie forward Mason Emoff was signed to a Standard Player Contract

FAST FACTS

The K-Wings have taken points in 15 of 17 games when rookie forward David Keefer records a point since Dec. 6

Sunday's win was Joel Martin's 50th as Kalamazoo Wings Head Coach

Defensemen Connor Walters notched his first multi-point game as a K-Wing with two assists Sunday

TEAM TRENDS

18-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

12-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals this season

8-2-0-0 when scoring first at home this season

TEAM TRENDS

12-5-1-0 when scoring on the power play this season

5-2-0-0 on Sundays this season

4-1-0-0 in third game of "three-in-three"s this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 48 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 15 - Erik Bradford, Josh Passolt

ASSISTS: 33 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Tanner Sorenson

PIMS: 136 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: 3 - Erik Bradford, Derek Daschke

PP ASSISTS: 9 - Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Erik Bradford, Josh Passolt, Cooper Walker*

GW GOALS: 4 - Collin Adams

SHOTS: 106 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 13 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.46 - Hunter Vorva

SAVE %: .924 - Hunter Vorva

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/8 (25%)

This Season - 21/138 (15.2%) - T-27 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/7 (100%)

This Season - 131/156 (84%) - No. 4 in the ECHL

