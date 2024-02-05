Join Us for the Orlando Solar Bears Career Fair at Kia Center
February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
Join the Solar Bears for our Career Fair on February 15th! Tickets are only $20!
Bring your resume to network with 10+ partners, collegiate teams, and other sports organizations including, the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Lightning, Jacksonville Jaguars, AEW and more.
The Career Fair will run from 3:30pm - 5:30pm with the Solar Bears game beginning at 7pm.
In an effort to ensure a ticketing experience that is more convenient, safe and secure for all Solar Bears fans, guests must present a mobile ticket on a smartphone for game entry.
To make the most of your game day experience, be sure to download the Solar Bears app for online ticket management, mobile concession ordering, game previews and more!
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at 407.951.8200 or clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
