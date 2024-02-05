Komets Hit the Road for the Next Four Games
February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets start a four-game road trip this Wednesday in Kansas City. With a record of 23-18-1-3, they are in third place in the Central Division. The team will return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for All-American Weekend versus Cincinnati on February 17.
ECHL STANDINGS
Last week's results
Fri. 2/2 vs Cincinnati FW 1 - CIN 2 L
Sat. 2/3 at Cincinnati FW 7 - CIN 1 W
Sun. 2/4 vs Kalamazoo FW 2 - KAL 4 L
About last week -
On Friday, the Komets hosted Cincinnati for the first time this season. After a scoreless first period, the drought was broken with a Shawn Szydlowski power-play goal at 7:34 for the second period. The Cyclones Colton Kalezic scored a short-handed goal to tie the match 1-1 heading into the third period. In the final frame, Kalezic struck again at 1:58 to give the Cyclones the lead. The Komets could not rally as former Komet Rylan Parenteau shut the door, making 12 saves in the third to claim the 2-1 win. Ryan Fanti made 31 saves in the loss for the Komets.
On Saturday, the Komets used seven unanswered goals to take down the Cyclones 7-1. After giving up the first goal of the game at 13:51 of the first period, the Komets took over as Ture Linden, Connor Corcoran, Nolan Volan, Ethan de Jong, and Noah Ganske all cashed in with goals in the second period. In the third, the scoring continued as Jack Dugan scored his 11th of the season, and Linden netted his second of the game at 13:21. Former Komet Rylan Parenteau gave up all seven goals in the loss, while Tyler Parks notched his 15 win of the season, making 22 saves. Dugan finished the game with four points (1g, 3a).
Sunday brought the Kalamazoo Wings to the Coliseum for the first time this season. In the first period, Daniel "Diamond Hands" Amesbury made his debut, dropping the mitts with former Komet Chaz Reddekopp at 6:40. With no scoring in the first period, the second period opened with a Kalamazoo goal from Luke Morgan to make it 1-0 Wings. Jake Dugan quickly followed with his 12th of the season to tie the score. The Wings' David Keefer gave the lead back to Kalamazoo until Jake Chiasson popped his 3rd of the season at 14:54 to knot the game again. Kalamazoo added another tally at 16:16 to end the scoring in the second stanza. In the third, Keefer struck again at 15:26 to put the game out of reach for the Komets. The contest ended with a 4-2 Kalamazoo win. Ryan Fanti made 21 saves in the loss.
Komet streaks-
Points: 8 games, Dugan (4g, 9a), 3 games, Linden (2g, 3a)
Goals: 2 games, Dugan (2g)
Home Points: 7 games, Dugan (2g, 7a)
Home Assists: 4 games, Dugan (4a)
Road Points: 5 games, Xavier Cormier (3g, 5a) 3 games, Carl Berglund (1g, 2a), 4 games, Jack Dugan (2g, 5a), 3 games, Ethan de Jong (2g, 1a)
Road Goals: 2 games, de Jong (2g)
Road Assists: 3 games, Dugan (5a), 2 games, Cormier (4a)
Wins (goaltender): Parks 2, Brochu 1
Komet leaders-
Points: 49, Dugan (12g, 37a)
Goals: 18, Linden
Assists: 37, Dugan
Power Play Goals: 6, Linden
Short-Handed Goals: 2, Gorniak
Game Winning Goals: 5, D'Aoust
Shots: 163, D'Aoust
PIM: 113, Dugan
Plus/Minus: +20, Bernard
Home Points: 21, Dugan (4g, 17a)
Home Goals: 9, Linden
Home Assists: 17, Dugan
Road Points: 27, Dugan (7g, 20a)
Road Goals: 9, Linden
Road Assists: 20, Dugan
Goaltenders
Appearances: 27, Parks
Wins: 15, Parks
Saves: 762, Parks
Goals against Avg: 2.23, Fanti
Save percentage: .924, Fanti
Shutouts: 1, Parks, Brochu, Fanti
Special K's - The Komets scored three power play goals on nine opportunities, while giving up two goals and killing off five penalties.
Next week - The Komets will travel to Kansas City on Wednesday, before playing at Wichita on Thursday and Saturday.
Icing the puck - The Komet's season-long team shutout streak ended Friday at 128:59. Three players (Dugan, Linden, Cormier) all had three or more points in the win in Cincinnati on Saturday, and the seven goals scored was the second time the team reached that mark in a game this season. Jack Dugan is fourth in the league in scoring (12g, 37a 49pt). Tyler Parks is tied for second in the league with 15 wins. Ture Linden is tied for fourth in the league in scoring among rookies (19g 23a 41pt). The Komets are tops in the league on the power play at home (27.3 percent).
Upcoming Promotions
Saturday, February 17, 2024
ALL-AMERICAN WEEKEND vs Cincinnati Cyclones, presented by All-American Stores. All active-duty military and veterans can take advantage of a buy one ticket get one free offer at the Coliseum ticket office.
Sunday, February 18, 2024
ALL-AMERICAN WEEKEND vs Cincinnati Cyclones, presented by All-American Stores. All active-duty military and veterans can take advantage of a buy one ticket get one free offer at the Coliseum ticket office.
Season Ticket Exchange Night presented by OmniSource: Season Ticket Holders can redeem unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game. Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level.
Meijer Family Night: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $54. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game.
See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster
Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
