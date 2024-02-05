Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the sixteenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Trois-Rivières Lions for two games. Worcester won 6-2 on Friday night, and 6-4 on Saturday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 2 at Trois-Rivières Lions | 6-2 W

Alex-Olivier Voyer (2-0-2) scored for the Lions in the first to give them the 1-0 lead going into the second. Blade Jenkins (3-0-3), Jake Pivonka (1-2-3), and Reece Newkirk (1-2-3) all scored for the railers just 127 seconds apart to put the Railers ahead 3-1 early in the second. Voyer struck with his second of the night 1:43 later to get the Lions back to within one and make it 3-2 going into the third. Jenkins struck two more times in the third to score the first hat-trick the Railers have had all year long, while Ashton Calder (1-0-1) added one on as the Railers went on to win 6-2.

Saturday, February 3 at Trois-Rivières Lions | 6-4 W

Blade Jenkins (3-2-5) struck first tonight for Worcester, as he put the Railers ahead immediately following the power play. The Railers followed up with three more in the second from Anthony Callin (1-1-2), Trevor Cosgrove (1-2-3), and Jenkins' second of the night. Trois-Rivières were good for two in the second as Justin Ducharme (1-1-2) and Cedric Montminy (1-0-1) each scored goals to make it a 4-2 game heading into the third. There were four goals in the third, including two straight to open the period for Trois-Rivières from Nicolas Guay (1-1-2) and Alex-Olivier Voyer (1-1-2) to tie the game 4-4. Jack Quinlivan (1-0-1) scored the game-winner after coming out of the penalty box before Blade Jenkins secured the win with his third goal of the night and second straight hat trick in as many nights.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 9 vs. Maine Mariners | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 10 vs. Maine Mariners | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Blade Jenkins is on a seven-game point streak (11-4-15). He scored back-to-back hat tricks on Friday and Saturday. The games were his fourth and fifth multi-goal games of the season.

Jack Quinlivan scored his first game-winning-goal of his career on Saturday afternoon.

John Muse is leading the Railers in wins at eight (8-3-0).

Anthony Repaci played in his 150th Railers game on Friday night.

Trevor Cosgrove had a four-point weekend for Worcester (1-3-4).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 20-18-3-2 on the season.

The Railers have the fifth best road penalty kill in the ECHL at 85% (51/60).

Worcester is 10-2-0-0 when leading after two periods.

The Railers are averaging 23.14 shots per game, tenth in the league.

Worcester is 13-2-2-0 when scoring first.

