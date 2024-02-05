Third Period Collapse Leads to Consecutive Shut-Out Losses for the Glads

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (16-26-2-0) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (26-15-2-0) in a game that was seemingly competitive, before a third period burst by the Stingrays sealed the 6-0 victory on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

The Gladiators seemed to step up their game after starting out flat the previous night, keeping pace with the Stingrays in a scoreless first period, as both teams headed to the locker room with nine shots apiece.

Jonny Evans opened up the scoring just past the midway mark of the second period, as he snuck his own rebound past Brad Barone while falling to the ground, to put the Stingrays up 1-0. (10:15)

The Gladiators saw a bit of a dip in scoring chances, registering only six shots in contrast to 15 from South Carolina as the second stanza came to a close.

The Stingrays were able to double their lead with an early power-play goal to open the third period, as Kameron Kielly buried his own rebound to extend the deficit to 2-0. (1:24)

Unfortunately for the Gladiators, the downward spiral would continue, as Evans tallied his second goal of the game to further the damage to a less than ideal 3-0 Stingray advantage.

Ever the bearer of bad news for the Gladiators, Stingray forward Jack Adams made sure to smother any hopes for a Gladiator comeback, as he netted his fourth goal of the season to put the game out of reach, at 4-0. (5:24)

Nick Leivermann joined in on the onslaught, sniping the top-right corner with a rocket from the point to extend the Stingray lead to 5-0. (11:10)

The Stingrays would tack on one more goal, as Tyson Empey buried the puck amidst a net-mouth scramble to make thing ever comfortable for his team, brining the score to 6-0. (13:11)

Brad Barone finished with 40 saves off of 46 South Carolina Stingray shots, while Mitchell Gibson earned back-to-back shutouts for the Stingrays, with his second of the season, to tie the league lead in shutout among rookie netminders.

The Gladiators will be back in action on Thursday, February 8th, as they travel to Indiana Farmers Coliseum to take on the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is set for 7:00PM EST.

