Worcester's Jenkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Blade Jenkins of the Worcester Railers

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blade Jenkins of the Worcester Railers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

Jenkins scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in two games at Trois-Rivières last week.

The 23-year-old potted a hat trick in a 6-2 win on Friday before posting another hat trick, and adding two assists, in a 6-4 victory on Saturday.

A native of Jackson, Michigan, Jenkins leads the Railers with 43 points (20g-23a) in 42 games this season, and enters the week on a four-game goal streak (8g) and a seven-game point streak (11g-4a).

Jenkins has tallied 66 points (28g-38a) in 63 career games with Worcester while adding 20 points (10g-10a) in 89 career American Hockey League games with Bridgeport.

Prior to turning pro, Jenkins posted 143 points (59g-84a) in 182 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League and five points (1g-4a) in 34 games with the U.S. National Under-17 Team of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Blade Jenkins, a case of pucks will be donated to a Worcester youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

