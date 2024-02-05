ECHL Transactions - February 5
February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 5, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Matthew Bazarin, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Matt Ustaski, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Colin Felix, D recalled by Utica
Allen:
Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)
Atlanta:
Add Micah Miller, F assigned by Tucson
Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Ustaski, F traded to Adirondack
Cincinnati:
Add Jamie Rome, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Lynden McCallum, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve
Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)
Maine:
Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Owen Pederson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Newfoundland:
Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Delete Trevor Thurston, D traded to Tulsa
Reading:
Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Delete Brian Bowen, F suspended by team
Savannah:
Add Brandon Estes, D returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve
Delete Weiland Parrish, F traded to Cincinnati
Tulsa:
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Nicholas Favaro, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, February 5, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Trade Trevor Thurston to Tulsa; Release Matthew Bazarin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Acquire Big-Bodied Blueliner Trevor Thurston - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Join Us for the Orlando Solar Bears Career Fair at Kia Center - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Kile Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Komets Hit the Road for the Next Four Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Sign 6'0" Forward Justin Michaelian to SPC - Reading Royals
- Blade Jenkins Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Micah Miller, Reece Vitelli, Loaned Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester's Jenkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report-February 5 - South Carolina Stingrays
- DeRidder Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's DeRidder Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo with Pts in 2-Of-3, 'Pink Ice' on Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 16: February 5, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Third Period Collapse Leads to Consecutive Shut-Out Losses for the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Players to Skate at the Ribbon on Wednesday, February 7. - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.