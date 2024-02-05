ECHL Transactions - February 5

February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 5, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Matthew Bazarin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Matt Ustaski, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Colin Felix, D recalled by Utica

Allen:

Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)

Atlanta:

Add Micah Miller, F assigned by Tucson

Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Ustaski, F traded to Adirondack

Cincinnati:

Add Jamie Rome, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Lynden McCallum, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)

Maine:

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Owen Pederson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Newfoundland:

Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Delete Trevor Thurston, D traded to Tulsa

Reading:

Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Delete Brian Bowen, F suspended by team

Savannah:

Add Brandon Estes, D returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve

Delete Weiland Parrish, F traded to Cincinnati

Tulsa:

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Nicholas Favaro, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

