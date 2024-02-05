Thunder Weekly, February 5, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played Kansas City three-straight last weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, February 2

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-2 L

Saturday, February 3

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-1 L

Sunday, February 4

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-3 W (SO)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, February 8

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Thunder Thursday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Buy Tickets HERE.

Saturday, February 10

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Bluey, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of KS. Pucks 'N Pups, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill. Buy Four Pack HERE. Buy Pucks 'N Pups HERE.

WICHITA

HOME: 10-11-1-0

AWAY: 3-13-5-0

OVERALL: 13-24-6-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 22

Assists: Bates, 25

Points: Bates, 47

+/-: Kuzmeski, +9

PIM: Pouliot, 77

FIRSTS - Wichita appeared in its first shootout of the season on Sunday. The Thunder snapped a six-game winless skid with a 4-3 win over Kansas City. Wichita had lost four-straight past regulation before Sunday's shootout victory.

STREAKING - Mitchell Russell is starting to find his groove. He netted his first pro goal on Friday and followed that up with assists on Saturday and Sunday. Russell has points in four-straight (1g, 4a).

PINS - Jason Pineo recorded his third shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday. He is tied for second in shorthanded goals. Half of his goal total has been with a man down this year. Pineo has 13 points (6g, 7a) in 43 games this year.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston has points in three of his last four games. The Ohio State product has five points (3g, 2a) in eight games since returning to Wichita.

OVER THE HILL - Trevor Gorsuch made 50 saves on Sunday. It was his first 50-save outing of the season. His previous high was 47 saves on November 4.

200 - Brayden Watts and Jake Wahlin are both nearing 200 ECHL games. Watts sits at 197 entering the week while Wahlin is at 188 games played in the ECHL. Jeremy Masella skated in his 100th career ECHL game on Sunday.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 12-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-21-4.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for seventh in scoring with 47 points...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 minor penalties and third among rookies with 77 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for first with seven major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 7-6-4 when scoring first...Wichita is 7-3-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two...

