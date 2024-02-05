Americans Weekly
February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series this week against the Tulsa Oilers, beginning on Wednesday night. The Americans picked up one-point last week in an overtime loss at Idaho. The Americans are currently sixth overall in the Mountain Division, one point behind fifth place Rapid City, and two points behind fourth place Utah.
Last Week's Record: 0-2-1-0
Overall record: 18-23-2-1
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, January 31
Americans 2 at Idaho 3, Final OT
Friday, February 2,
Americans 2 at Idaho 4, Final
Saturday, February 3,
Americans 4 at Idaho 5, Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, February 7, vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, February 9, vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 10, vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (20) Colby McAuley
Assists - (31) Hank Crone
Points - (46) Hank Crone
Power Play Goals - (11) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (17) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Gavin Gould
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray
First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley, Hank Crone, and Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (3) Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (104) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+12) Blake Murray
Shots on Goal - (120) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.926) *Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (2.97) *Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen
* In the American Hockey League
Americans Notables:
- The Americans have dropped four games in a row (0-2-1-1).
- Colby McAuley leads the ECHL with 11 power play goals.
- Hank Crone is fourth overall with 17 power play assists.
- The Americans are 2-2 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 13-5-1-1 when scoring first.
- Alen is 8-3-2-1 in one-goal games this season.
- Colby McAuley has a five-game point streak.
- Allen is 2-6-1-1 in their last 10 games.
- Hank Crone is tied for 10th overall with 46 points.
- Hank Crone and Kris Myllari are tied for fourth overall with 17 power play assists.
- The Americans power play ranks ninth overall at 22.1 %.
- The Americans have scored more goals in the second period than any other (51).
