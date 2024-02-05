Americans Weekly

Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series this week against the Tulsa Oilers, beginning on Wednesday night. The Americans picked up one-point last week in an overtime loss at Idaho. The Americans are currently sixth overall in the Mountain Division, one point behind fifth place Rapid City, and two points behind fourth place Utah.

Last Week's Record: 0-2-1-0

Overall record: 18-23-2-1

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, January 31

Americans 2 at Idaho 3, Final OT

Friday, February 2,

Americans 2 at Idaho 4, Final

Saturday, February 3,

Americans 4 at Idaho 5, Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, February 7, vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, February 9, vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 10, vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (20) Colby McAuley

Assists - (31) Hank Crone

Points - (46) Hank Crone

Power Play Goals - (11) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (17) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Gavin Gould

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others

Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray

First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley, Hank Crone, and Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (3) Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (104) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+12) Blake Murray

Shots on Goal - (120) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.926) *Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (2.97) *Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen

* In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables:

- The Americans have dropped four games in a row (0-2-1-1).

- Colby McAuley leads the ECHL with 11 power play goals.

- Hank Crone is fourth overall with 17 power play assists.

- The Americans are 2-2 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 13-5-1-1 when scoring first.

- Alen is 8-3-2-1 in one-goal games this season.

- Colby McAuley has a five-game point streak.

- Allen is 2-6-1-1 in their last 10 games.

- Hank Crone is tied for 10th overall with 46 points.

- Hank Crone and Kris Myllari are tied for fourth overall with 17 power play assists.

- The Americans power play ranks ninth overall at 22.1 %.

- The Americans have scored more goals in the second period than any other (51).

