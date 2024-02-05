Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 16: February 5, 2024

February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 26-9-3-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Unbeaten in Regulation

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 2 vs Norfolk (4-3 Loss/SO)

February 3 vs Norfolk (2-1 Loss/SO)

February 4 vs Norfolk (9-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 9 vs Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 10 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Notes

Playing tough: The Walleye claimed four of six possible points during the week across three matchups with Norfolk. After back-to-back shootout losses on Friday (4-3) and Saturday (2-1), the Fish powered a physical 9-1 victory over the Admirals to send both teams into the new week with four points. Sunday's win contained eight Walleye with multi-point efforts and 15 players recording a point in the contest. The Walleye continue to have hold of first place in the Central Division with 60 points.

Climbing the ladder: With his goal on Sunday, forward Brandon Hawkins tied T.J. Hensick for third-most points (200) in Walleye history. He is closing in on fourth-most assists (Evan Rankin, 103) and needs one point to take sole possession of third place. Hawkins has tallied 200 points (98G, 102A) with the Walleye, and trails just Shane Berschbach (116; 393) and Rankin (111; 214) for most goals and points in Walleye history.

The big 2-0-0: Forward Conlan Keenan skated in his 200th professional game on Sunday against Norfolk. Keenan has skated all 200 games in his career in the ECHL and is just the fourth member of the Walleye to reach the 200 professional game milestone, joining Brandon Hawkins, Pat McGrath, and Michael Prapavessis. Keenan's assist on Sunday also put him at 99 points (54G, 45A), leaving him just one point shy of 100 professional points.

Saw-ing through the competition: Forward Riley Sawchuk has been hot as of late, riding a four-game point streak which also holds a three-game assist streak. Sawchuk has scored six points (3G, 3A) over his last four games. Sawchuk's three-point (2G, 1A) performance on New Year's Eve has seemingly kicked him into overdrive. Including New Year's Eve, Sawchuk has scored 18 points (10G, 8A) over the last 16 games.

Kruse lets 'em fly: Forward Brandon Kruse tallied his first professional hat trick in Sunday's 9-1 win against Norfolk. Kruse is the fifth member of the Walleye to record a hat trick this season and joins Conlan Keenan as the only two to record the feat on home ice this season.

Sunday funday: The Toledo Walleye have claimed 9-1 victories on each of the last two Sundays they have played. The Walleye are 6-1-2 on Sundays this season, while outscoring opponents 51-30. Riley Sawchuk has been the leading goal scorer with seven goals on Sundays, while Mitch Lewandowski is the overall leading scorer with 15 points (3G, 12A). Goaltender John Lethemon is 5-1-0 on Sundays with a 2.80 GAA and a .891 SVP.

Filling the Huntington: The Toledo Walleye are known to have the best fan base around, and they've proved it all year. The Walleye have played 21 of their 23 home games in front of a sellout crowd, including the last 14 games inside the Huntington Center. The average Huntington Center crowd this season is 7,881 per game which is over a sellout (7,431). That average attendance figure would be the highest in Walleye history, which is currently held by 2018-19 at 7,783 fans per game.

Figuring them out: The Toledo Walleye will head into the new week to play a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings. The Wings have been the lone team to figure out the Walleye, as the Fish are 2-6-1 against the Wings.

WALLEYE PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

Brandon Kruse (3G; First Professional Hat Trick)

WALLEYE GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK:

John Lethemon (1-0-1, 0.95 GAA, .973 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.