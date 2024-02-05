Blade Jenkins Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Blade Jenkins of the Worcester Railers is the InglascoECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
Jenkins scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in two games at Trois-Rivières last week.
The 23-year-old potted a hat trick in a 6-2 win on Friday before posting another hat trick, and adding two assists, in a 6-4 victory on Saturday.
A native of Jackson, Michigan, Jenkins leads the Railers with 43 points (20g-23a) in 42 games this season, and enters the week on a four-game goal streak (8g) and a seven-game point streak (11g-4a).
Jenkins has tallied 66 points (28g-38a) in 63 career games with Worcester while adding 20 points (10g-10a) in 89 career American Hockey League games with Bridgeport.
Prior to turning pro, Jenkins posted 143 points (59g-84a) in 182 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League and five points (1g-4a) in 34 games with the U.S. National Under-17 Team of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Blade Jenkins, a case of pucks will be donated to a Worcester youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2024
- Oilers Acquire Big-Bodied Blueliner Trevor Thurston - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Join Us for the Orlando Solar Bears Career Fair at Kia Center - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Kile Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Komets Hit the Road for the Next Four Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Sign 6'0" Forward Justin Michaelian to SPC - Reading Royals
- Blade Jenkins Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Micah Miller, Reece Vitelli, Loaned Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester's Jenkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report-February 5 - South Carolina Stingrays
- DeRidder Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's DeRidder Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo with Pts in 2-Of-3, 'Pink Ice' on Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 16: February 5, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Third Period Collapse Leads to Consecutive Shut-Out Losses for the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Players to Skate at the Ribbon on Wednesday, February 7. - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.