Solar Bears Trade Trevor Thurston to Tulsa; Release Matthew Bazarin

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Feb. 5) the hockey club has traded defenseman Trevor Thurston to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for cash considerations. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released forward Matthew Bazarin.

Thurston, 21, has appeared in 14 ECHL games this season for Reading and Orlando, scoring two points (1g-1a).

Prior to his professional career, Thurston appeared in 155 major junior games over five seasons in the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2018-2023, scoring 48 points (22g-26a).

Bazarin, 23, has appeared in five games for the Solar Bears earning seven minutes in penalties. He has also played in seven games this season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, tallying three assists and 58 penalty minutes. In 45 FPHL games over two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound forward scored 13 points (5g-8a) and racked up 242 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Bazarin played in four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) and Northern Ontario Hockey League (NOJHL). In 97 career junior games, the Roseneath, Ontario native scored 65 points (35g-30a), and piled up 300 penalty minutes.

