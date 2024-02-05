Stingrays Weekly Report-February 5

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays have won seven of their last eight games and earned back-to-back shutouts on Saturday and Sunday night. The Stingrays sit in third place in the South Division with 54 points. They have three consecutive matchups against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on the schedule this week.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 26-15-2-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 2 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-2 L

The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a heartbreaker in Greenville on Friday night after Max Martin tallied the game-winning goal at the buzzer. Martin scored twice and added an assist for Greenville. Mitchell Gibson made 13 saves in the loss.

Saturday, February 3 at Atlanta Gladiators | 4-0 W

Garin Bjorklund made 36 saves and recorded his first professional shutout. Jack Adams scored twice, while Austin Magera and Nick Leivermann also scored for the Stingrays.

Sunday, February 4 at Atlanta Gladiators | 6-0 W

The win was South Carolina's second consecutive shutout. Jonny Evans scored twice, and Mitchell Gibson made 18 saves and recorded his second career shutout.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, February 8 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 pm EST

Friday, February 9 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, February 10 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (18)

Assists: Jack Adams (26)

Points: Austin Magera (43)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+15)

Penalty Minutes: Tyson Empey (100)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (5)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (13)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.42)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.903)

WHO'S HOT: Jack Adams is on an eight-game point streak (eight goals, five assists). He is tied for fourth in the ECHL in rookie scoring with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists).

STAT OF THE WEEK: For the first time this season, the Stingrays earned back-to-back shutout victories. Garin Bjorklund recorded his first career shutout win on Saturday and Mitchell Gibson earned the second shutout of his professional career on Sunday.

