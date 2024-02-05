Oilers Acquire Big-Bodied Blueliner Trevor Thurston
February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the acquisition of rookie defenseman Trevor Thurston from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for undisclosed cash considerations.
Thurston , 21, joins the Oilers from Orlando of the South Division. The 6'2, 204 lbs. defenseman has one goal and one assist for two points in 14 ECHL games, primarily with the Reading Royals.
"Trevor is a big body for our back end," said Oilers head coach Rob Murray. "With Kylor Wall being added to IR we were forced to roll with five defenseman on Sunday. Trevor immediately brings back size we have lost. He has some experience at our level. He's also a young rookie and has the ability to develop."
The North Delta, British Columbia native spent the majority of his junior career in the WHL producing 27 pointes (13G, 14A) and 215 PIM in 107 games with Kamloops and Lethbridge. Thurston finished his amateur career in the QMJHL, compiling 21 points (9G, 12A) in 48 games with Cape Breton last season.
The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas to take on the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Oilers play the Americans five times over the next six games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, February 5, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Trade Trevor Thurston to Tulsa; Release Matthew Bazarin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Acquire Big-Bodied Blueliner Trevor Thurston - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Join Us for the Orlando Solar Bears Career Fair at Kia Center - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Kile Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Komets Hit the Road for the Next Four Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Sign 6'0" Forward Justin Michaelian to SPC - Reading Royals
- Blade Jenkins Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Worcester Railers HC
- Micah Miller, Reece Vitelli, Loaned Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester's Jenkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report-February 5 - South Carolina Stingrays
- DeRidder Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's DeRidder Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo with Pts in 2-Of-3, 'Pink Ice' on Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 16: February 5, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Third Period Collapse Leads to Consecutive Shut-Out Losses for the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Players to Skate at the Ribbon on Wednesday, February 7. - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.