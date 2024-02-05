Oilers Acquire Big-Bodied Blueliner Trevor Thurston

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the acquisition of rookie defenseman Trevor Thurston from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for undisclosed cash considerations.

Thurston , 21, joins the Oilers from Orlando of the South Division. The 6'2, 204 lbs. defenseman has one goal and one assist for two points in 14 ECHL games, primarily with the Reading Royals.

"Trevor is a big body for our back end," said Oilers head coach Rob Murray. "With Kylor Wall being added to IR we were forced to roll with five defenseman on Sunday. Trevor immediately brings back size we have lost. He has some experience at our level. He's also a young rookie and has the ability to develop."

The North Delta, British Columbia native spent the majority of his junior career in the WHL producing 27 pointes (13G, 14A) and 215 PIM in 107 games with Kamloops and Lethbridge. Thurston finished his amateur career in the QMJHL, compiling 21 points (9G, 12A) in 48 games with Cape Breton last season.

The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas to take on the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Oilers play the Americans five times over the next six games.

