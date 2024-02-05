ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Adirondack, Reading fines and suspensions

The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #607, Adirondack at Reading, on Feb. 4.

Adirondack's Nico Blachman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount his game misconduct for continuing altercation and his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Blachman will miss Adirondack's game at Florida on Feb. 7

Reading's Colin Felix has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the conclusion of the game and Reading's Steven Leonard has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct for continuing altercation at the conclusion of the game.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk fines and suspensions

The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #608, Norfolk at Toledo, on Feb. 4.

Norfolk's Kristian Stead has been suspended for five game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #70.6 and Rule #70.10 for leaving the bench during an altercation at the conclusion of the game.

Stead will miss Norfolk's games vs. Trois-Rivières (Feb. 9 and Feb. 10) and at Maine (Feb. 16, Feb. 17 and Feb. 18).

Norfolk head coach Jeff Carr has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Carr will miss Norfolk's game vs. Trois-Rivières on Feb. 9..

Norfolk's Keegan Iverson has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 8:49 of the third period.

