Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Justin Michaelian has signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Michaelian, 26, began his first full professional season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Fayetteville Marksmen and has skated in seven games for the Iowa Heartlanders this season. The Wixom, Michigan native registered three points (2g-1a) and a -3 rating with Iowa, along with six points (3g-3a), four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in six games with Fayetteville this season.

The 6'0", 185-pound, right-shot forward has played 20 career ECHL games. He has registered six points (2g-4a), four penalty minutes and a -5 rating in two stints with the Iowa in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Prior to his pro career, Michaelian played in the NCAA for four years at Ferris State Univeristy before playing his final NCAA season at the University of Maine. He recorded 53 points (23g-30a) and 49 penalty minutes in 119 NCAA career games played.

His twin brother, Brendon, is a defenseman for the Toledo Walleye.

The Royals host the Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday. February 6th at 10:30 a.m. for their annual Education Day Game.

