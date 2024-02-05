Alex Kile Returns to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Alex Kile was reassigned to the Maine Mariners from the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday. Kile is currently the third leading goal scorer in the ECHL.

Kile, 29, is on his third AHL contract with Lehigh Valley and was recalled last Monday for the first time in 2023-24. He appeared in three games for the Phantoms this past week. With the Mariners, Kile is on pace for a career season, leading the team with 48 points and 23 goals in 39 games. Only Toledo's Brandon Hawkins and Idaho's Mark Rassell have more goals among all ECHL skaters. Kile is also fifth on the points leaderboard.

The Troy, MI native is the all-time Mariners franchise leader in games played, points, goals, and assists.

The Mariners are on the road in Worcester this Friday and Saturday, with a pair of 7:05 PM faceoffs. They return to home ice for a $3 Deweys "Threekend" February 16th-18th against the Norfolk Admirals.

