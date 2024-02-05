Micah Miller, Reece Vitelli, Loaned Back to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forwards Micah Miller and Reece Vitelli have been loaned to the club from the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners.

In 25 appearances with Atlanta this season, the skillful Vitelli has recorded 24 total points (6G, 18A).

Miller, 25, has posted 29 points (17G, 12A) in 38 games with the Gladiators in his first professional season.

The Gladiators are back in action on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week, all against the Indy Fuel, at 7PM.

