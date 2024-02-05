DeRidder Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Drew DeRidder has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 4. He is the second goaltender in team history to earn the distinction, joining Peyton Jones, who earned the award earlier this season.

DeRidder went 2-0-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in two appearances at Kalamazoo last week. He has won three straight games for Iowa.

The 23-year-old turned aside 31 shots in a 2-1 win on Friday and made 28 saves in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Fenton, Michigan, DeRidder is 7-3-2 in 13 appearances with the Heartlanders this season with a 3.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 911.

Prior to turning pro, DeRidder saw action in 100 career collegiate games at Michigan State University and the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 32-51-12 with eight shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He also appeared in 58 career games in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids and the U.S. National Team where he went 25-26-0.

The Heartlanders take on Kalamazoo on Wed., Feb. 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Country Night, presented by KISS Country, on Fri., Feb. 9 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The game features $6 domestic drafts and $3.50 fountain drinks. On Sat., Feb. 10 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Iowa is home again for Cancer Awareness Night pres. by iHeartMedia. Join us as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have battled and are currently fighting cancer.

The Heartlanders are home for Valentine's Day on Wed., Feb. 14 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, a perfect last-minute gift to take your loved ones to the game. On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

Iowa completes a seven-game road trip vs. Wichita on Wed., Feb. 21 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Wichita, featuring $5 kids tickets for fans 18 and younger (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

ECHL Stories from February 5, 2024

